Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection Feature Still Sending False Emergency Alarms From Skiers - All Details Here

iPhone 14 Crash Detection Feature: Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphone and Apple Watch are still triggering false 911 calls from skiers and snowboarders because of the Crash Detection feature. The Crash Detection feature was recently introduced by the US-based tech giant to its latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and new Apple Watch models.

New York’s Greene County and Pennsylvania’s Carbon County in the US have experienced an increase in false 911 calls from local ski resorts due to Crash Detection, according to a report from the New York Post.

The report claimed that the Crash Detection feature, which allows the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models to detect a severe car crash and automatically call emergency services if the user is unresponsive, is triggering when some skiers and snowboarders take a tumble.

There have been several reports about the issue in other popular ski resort areas like Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, and British Columbia, Canada since Apple introduced the feature last year, MacRumors Reported.

How Crash Detection On Your iPhone And Apple Watch Works

According to Apple, the Crash Detection feature is designed to detect severe car crashes — such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers — involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars. When a severe car crash is detected, your iPhone or Apple Watch sounds an alarm and displays an alert.

Your iPhone reads the alert, in case you can’t see the screen. If you have only your phone, the screen displays an Emergency Call slider and your phone can call emergency services.

Your Apple Watch chimes and taps your wrist, and checks in with you on the screen. If you have only your watch, the screen displays an Emergency Call slider. If you have a watch with cellular or your watch is connected to Wi-Fi, it can call emergency services.

If you have your iPhone and Apple Watch, the Emergency Call slider appears only on your watch, and the call is connected and the call audio plays from your watch. If you’re able, you can choose to call emergency services or dismiss the alert.

If you’re unable to respond, your device automatically calls emergency services after a 20-second delay. If you’ve added emergency contacts, your device sends a message to share your location and let them know that you’ve been in a severe car crash. If you’ve set up your Medical ID, your device displays a Medical ID slider, so that emergency responders can access your medical information.

