Apple iPhone 14 Gets Another Manufacturer For Make In India: All Details

Apple’s plans for making in India got another boost this week, as Pegatron becomes the second manufacturer to start assembling the iPhone 14 model in India. According to Bloomberg, Pegatron will be manufacturing the iPhone 14, the second Apple vendor to do so, after Foxconn started its manufacturing in September.

Apple is looking for alternatives to China, where it is grappling with the dual issue of COVID lockdowns and the geo-political tensions with the US that have refused to die. Apple has viewed India and Taiwan as the potential manufacturing hubs for iPhones and other products.

A recent report suggests that Apple will move 25 per cent of the global iPhone production to India by 2025. Pegatron is already manufacturing iPhone 12 in the country.

The Indian government has also conceived production-linked incentives (PLIs) for manufacturers, and it is likely that Apple wants a piece of the pie. Apple has shown strong returns in the past few quarters in India. Sales of the new iPhones along with special discounts on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 models have helped the company to push its market share to its highest ever in India.

So, it is hardly surprising that Apple views India as a strong part of its future in the region. The company is also looking to set up official retail stores in the country, one of which is expected to be launched in Mumbai next year.

Apple started local iPhone production with the iPhone SE quite a few years back, but the manufacturing is limited to the vanilla iPhone models. Apple continues to rely on China for the production of the iPhone Pro models, which could eventually change in the coming years.

