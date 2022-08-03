Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event In September: Everything We Expect To See

Apple iPhone 14 series launch event is likely to happen next month, so the eagerness among the Apple fanboys is evident. iPhones generate a lot of interest, even for those who don’t buy them right away.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to have four models, get the latest A-series chipset, and see improvements on the software front with the new iOS version. The event is expected to give us the new iPhones, along with the Apple Watch and probably the new AirPods as well. Here’s what we expect to see at the event.

Apple iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 14 series this year is expected to have four models but with a different take. Apple is rumoured to have ditched the Mini variant in favour of the Max. So, this year’s lineup could be the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple has probably not got the response it expected for the Mini with the 13 series, and its production plans over the past few months seem to suggest that situation. And having a Max model instead of the Mini could help the company cater to a different user.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple usually lines up the new Watch model along with the iPhones, and this year we expect to see the Apple Watch Series 8. The company is reportedly bringing three models, which include the SE and an all-new Pro variant. The new high-end variant of the Apple Watch is going to get a flat display and a bigger screen, along with a titanium finish.

The health features are also expected to get a bump, and so will the battery life. The price of the Watch Pro is expected to be closer to that of the iPhone Pro so it will be intriguing to see how Apple plans on justifying the value.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

AirPods Pro’s successor is long overdue, and the iPhone 14 launch event is the ideal place to announce it. As per multiple leaks, the Pro is expected to retain its stem-like design but the comfort of the buds could improve, along with the noise cancellation quality. The AirPods Pro 2 could also have a bigger battery and as many have suggested, you could have the device supporting USB C for charging, taking Apple closer to the eventual future of an iPhone with the standard port.

Apple usually hosts its event around September 13, which is going to be Tuesday this year as well. And apart from these products, Apple could have the surprise ‘one more thing’ product, which could be anything.

