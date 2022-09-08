Apple iPhone 14 Launch India Today LIVE: Apple iPhone 14 To Cost Rs 79,900; iPhone 14 Pro Priced at Rs 1,29,900

Apple at its Far Out Event on September 7, 2022 has kickstarted by announcing the launch of the new Apple Watch 8 series along with the new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.
The new Apple iPhone 14 is just about to launch. Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event is finally happening on September 7 and we are just a few hours away from the main keynote where Apple CEO Tim Cook will showcase the new range of products along with other Apple executives. Read More
The iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,900 onwards for the iPhone 14 base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 89,900 in India, while the top-spec 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in the country. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 89,900 onwards for the base 128GB variant, Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB storage variant in India. More details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 in India while the iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India is Rs 1,39,900. The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 14 series will be available in India starting September 16, 2022.
More details
Apple CEO back on the stage to summarise all the products Apple has announced, and yeah, he is proud for the brand to make these announcements. That’s a wrap from us as well. Thanks for tuning in, and you can stay updated with all the launches with News18 Tech.
iPhone 14 Pro still starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max from $1099. Apple says even with all these features it has not increased the prices. iPhone 14 Pros will be available later this month.
In addition to the 48-megapixel primary sensor, the iPhone 14 Pros have dual 12-megapixel sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto photography. The company says the quality on these sensors is 2x of the previous version. Compelling enough for iPhone 13 Pro users?
Yes, Apple is finally playing the megapixel game. The iPhone 14 Pros get a new 48-megapixel primary camera, with a 60 per cent bigger sensor, and deliver 2x better low-light photos than the iPhone 13 Pro.
Apple says A16 is 40 per cent faster than competition, and cheekily talks about A15 still being a competent force. It has been designed to deliver better efficiency, and still give you high-end performance. iPhone 14 Pros get the new chip, as we had reported earlier. The new display chip takes care of the always-on display feature, dynamic island and more.
The iPhone 14 Pros get the ProMotion display, which is Apple’s way of saying high refresh rate screen with the Super Retina XDR panel. It gets peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, and you also have always-on display feature now, thanks to the new iOS 16 version.
Apple is changing the way the notch works. It is dynamic. So, you can expand the space if you get a call, or you want to use Face ID. It also displays
the background activity. The dynamic island is active and even shows the battery indicator of the iPhone 14 Pro. It will support third-party apps as well. The company has given it the ideal hardware-software integration.
Apple is excited to share the improvements made on the iPhone 14 Pros, starting from the new-look notch, or you could even call it a pill-hole cutout. Apple has redesigned the front camera and sensors to reduce the space by 30 per cent.
Apple says it is selling the iPhone 14 at the same price but with improved features. iPhone 14 Plus to sell for $899. Available from October 7, pre-orders from later this month.
Smartphones generally connect to cell towers for network, but it is not available everywhere. So, Apple is now going to rely on satellites, and offer the support on iPhones. You have to stand outside to use the technology. iPhone is getting a new software feature that will help the 14 series connect to a satellite, as it moves.
If you have a clear view of sky, sending an SMS will take around 15 seconds. Apple has worked with emergency experts to set up this feature and help people in need. You can even make the call. Apple is building this technology to make it accessible to people in areas where network can be hard to find. Apple is going to offer this feature to iPhone 14 users for free, but only for 2 years. It will be available in November this year.
Apple is removing the traditional SIM slot on the iPhones for the US market. It will support eSIM on both the SIMs. But globally, iPhones will have the SIM slot.
Apple has added a new feature to improve the stabilisation while shooting videos called the action mode. It can shoot in Dolby Vision quality.
As expected, the iPhone 14 is getting a six-core A15 Bionic chipset that we saw on the entire iPhone 13 series. So, does that mean the A16 is reserved for the Pro’s?
Tim Cook confirms the new iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch Super Retina display. Apple clearly doesn’t feel the need for a Mini anymore. It is dust resistant, and comes in five colours this year.
Apple has upgraded the active noise cancellation, made it better immune to outside noise, and also give you better transparency mode. These can last up to 6 hours and with the charging case the backup goes up to 30 hours. You can use Qi wireless charger to charge the AirPods Pro 2. It still charges via the lightning connect. AirPods Pro 2nd gen priced $249 and available later this month.
Tim Cook says AirPods and the AirPods Pro have become the most popular earbuds in the market. Now, he is introducing the next-gen AirPods Pro with support for low-distortion driver, and equipped with compatibility for spatial audio. Apple is offering the new H2 chip for better audio performance.
So, with all these features and watchOS support, extreme rugged nature, Apple Watch Ultra gets a hefty price tag of $799 (Rs 64,000 approx) which was expected. It will be available from September 23.
Apple is throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the Watch Ultra, it can handle extreme temperatures, a new compass app to make it work better, and give you better readings using the built-in GPS tracking. It can withstand water depth, and even show how deep the scuba divers are going. It even has the required standard to make it extremely water-proof.
The Ultra (that’s right) version of Apple Watch Series is rugged and the case is made of titanium. It has an action button in orange colour, which should be customisable. Apple says the Ultra gets up to 60 hours of extended battery life. It even has a way finder, with a compass and a dial. And you also have a night mode for this variant.
Apple is bringing most of the features that you have on the Watch Series 8 with the SE, including the crash detection. SE gets new colours, and strap options as well. Prices start from S249.
This is what you have to pay for the Apple Watch Series 8 this year
The new Watch Series 8 is also coming with the low-power mode that should help you use the Apple Watch a bit longer.
Apple is adding a useful feature on the new Watch Series 8, helping people in difficult situations like car accident, and alert authorities about the emergency. Apple has focused on front impact, and other main sources of car accidents. They are using ML built into an algorithm to make the detection work effectively.
Apple is adding a new temperature sensor on its new Apple Watch this year, with focus on more features such as ovulation tracking for women, and do more with the Health app
Apple is bringing an exciting series of the Apple Watch this year. Apple Watch Series 8 gets a big, always-on display, swim-proof, and runs on the watchOS platform.
Apple CEO is here to introduce us to the new products. He starts his keynote by talking about the company’s fortunes, plans and products in place. He confirms Apple is going to launch the new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch today. Let’s get the show started!
With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is likely to replace the less-popular iPhone Mini version with the rumoured iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. Apple will have the usuals in the flagship category with the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the high-end iPhones could be come with a new design, bidding adieu to the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the display.
Besides the iPhones, you also have the new Apple Watch Series 8 expected to be announced at the event. This version is said to come with several new health features, and few reports have also mentioned that the smartwatch may come with a new design that will give the Apple Watch a completely new look. We don’t expect many changes in terms of the features. The surprise here is expected to be the new Pro variant of the Apple Watch which is expected to get a larger display as per multiple reports in the past few weeks.
And yes, the AirPods Pro could also get its successor in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. It may come with an upgraded chip, that will help towards an improved audio quality. It is not known if the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a new design, or keep the older design that was launched in 2019.
