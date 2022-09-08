Apple iPhone 14 Launch India Today LIVE: Apple iPhone 14 To Cost Rs 79,900; iPhone 14 Pro Priced at Rs 1,29,900

During the event that is taking place at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple is expected to launch the latest iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and more products. We at News18 Tech will bring you all the live updates straight from Cupertino. Stay Tuned.

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is likely to replace the less-popular iPhone Mini version with the rumoured iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. Apple will have the usuals in the flagship category with the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the high-end iPhones could be come with a new design, bidding adieu to the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the display.

Besides the iPhones, you also have the new Apple Watch Series 8 expected to be announced at the event. This version is said to come with several new health features, and few reports have also mentioned that the smartwatch may come with a new design that will give the Apple Watch a completely new look. We don’t expect many changes in terms of the features. The surprise here is expected to be the new Pro variant of the Apple Watch which is expected to get a larger display as per multiple reports in the past few weeks.

And yes, the AirPods Pro could also get its successor in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. It may come with an upgraded chip, that will help towards an improved audio quality. It is not known if the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a new design, or keep the older design that was launched in 2019.

