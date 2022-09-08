Home / News / Tech / Apple iPhone 14 Launch India Today LIVE: Apple iPhone 14 To Cost Rs 79,900; iPhone 14 Pro Priced at Rs 1,29,900
Apple iPhone 14 Launch India Today LIVE: Apple iPhone 14 To Cost Rs 79,900; iPhone 14 Pro Priced at Rs 1,29,900

Apple iPhone 14 launch is just moments away. This year, at Apple Far Out Event we are expecting four iPhone 14 smartphones, with the inclusion of a new, larger display vanilla iPhone 14. Follow live updates from Apple Far Out Event on News18.com in this liveblog.

Cupertino // Updated: September 08, 2022, 01:24 IST
Apple at its Far Out Event on September 7, 2022 has kickstarted by announcing the launch of the new Apple Watch 8 series along with the new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.

The new Apple iPhone 14 is just about to launch. Apple's 'Far Out' event is finally happening on September 7 and we are just a few hours away from the main keynote where Apple CEO Tim Cook will showcase the new range of products along with other Apple executives.

Sep 08, 2022 01:24 IST

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Launched With Familiar Design, New Cameras And More: Price, Specs And More

The iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,900 onwards for the iPhone 14 base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 89,900 in India, while the top-spec 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in the country. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 89,900 onwards for the base 128GB variant, Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB storage variant in India. More details

Sep 08, 2022 01:23 IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro At Rs 1.30 Lakh; iPhone 14 Pro Max Costs Rs 1.40 Lakh: Most Expensive iPhones Launched

Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 in India while the iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India is Rs 1,39,900. The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 14 series will be available in India starting September 16, 2022.
More details

Sep 08, 2022 00:05 IST

Tim Cook Is Back

Apple CEO back on the stage to summarise all the products Apple has announced, and yeah, he is proud for the brand to make these announcements. That’s a wrap from us as well. Thanks for tuning in, and you can stay updated with all the launches with News18 Tech.

Sep 08, 2022 00:04 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Prices

iPhone 14 Pro still starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max from $1099. Apple says even with all these features it has not increased the prices. iPhone 14 Pros will be available later this month.

Sep 07, 2022 23:57 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Triple Cameras

In addition to the 48-megapixel primary sensor, the iPhone 14 Pros have dual 12-megapixel sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto photography. The company says the quality on these sensors is 2x of the previous version. Compelling enough for iPhone 13 Pro users?

Sep 07, 2022 23:56 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets 48MP Main Camera

Yes, Apple is finally playing the megapixel game. The iPhone 14 Pros get a new 48-megapixel primary camera, with a 60 per cent bigger sensor, and deliver 2x better low-light photos than the iPhone 13 Pro.

Sep 07, 2022 23:50 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets The A16 Chip

Apple says A16 is 40 per cent faster than competition, and cheekily talks about A15 still being a competent force. It has been designed to deliver better efficiency, and still give you high-end performance. iPhone 14 Pros get the new chip, as we had reported earlier. The new display chip takes care of the always-on display feature, dynamic island and more.

Sep 07, 2022 23:47 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Display Feature

The iPhone 14 Pros get the ProMotion display, which is Apple’s way of saying high refresh rate screen with the Super Retina XDR panel. It gets peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, and you also have always-on display feature now, thanks to the new iOS 16 version.

Sep 07, 2022 23:45 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets Dynamic Island

Apple is changing the way the notch works. It is dynamic. So, you can expand the space if you get a call, or you want to use Face ID. It also displays
the background activity. The dynamic island is active and even shows the battery indicator of the iPhone 14 Pro. It will support third-party apps as well. The company has given it the ideal hardware-software integration.

Sep 07, 2022 23:42 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: Apple Excited For New iPhone 14 Pros

Apple is excited to share the improvements made on the iPhone 14 Pros, starting from the new-look notch, or you could even call it a pill-hole cutout. Apple has redesigned the front camera and sensors to reduce the space by 30 per cent.

Sep 07, 2022 23:39 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Price Starts from $799

Apple says it is selling the iPhone 14 at the same price but with improved features. iPhone 14 Plus to sell for $899. Available from October 7, pre-orders from later this month.

Sep 07, 2022 23:36 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Satellite Connectivity on iPhone

Smartphones generally connect to cell towers for network, but it is not available everywhere. So, Apple is now going to rely on satellites, and offer the support on iPhones. You have to stand outside to use the technology. iPhone is getting a new software feature that will help the 14 series connect to a satellite, as it moves.

If you have a clear view of sky, sending an SMS will take around 15 seconds. Apple has worked with emergency experts to set up this feature and help people in need. You can even make the call. Apple is building this technology to make it accessible to people in areas where network can be hard to find. Apple is going to offer this feature to iPhone 14 users for free, but only for 2 years. It will be available in November this year.

Sep 07, 2022 23:31 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: No SIM Slot For iPhones In US

Apple is removing the traditional SIM slot on the iPhones for the US market. It will support eSIM on both the SIMs. But globally, iPhones will have the SIM slot.

Sep 07, 2022 23:29 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Improved Stabilisation for Videos

Apple has added a new feature to improve the stabilisation while shooting videos called the action mode. It can shoot in Dolby Vision quality.

Sep 07, 2022 23:24 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Series Powered By A15 Bionic Chip

As expected, the iPhone 14 is getting a six-core A15 Bionic chipset that we saw on the entire iPhone 13 series. So, does that mean the A16 is reserved for the Pro’s?

Sep 07, 2022 23:22 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Series Is Here, And The New iPhone 14 Plus

Tim Cook confirms the new iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch Super Retina display. Apple clearly doesn’t feel the need for a Mini anymore. It is dust resistant, and comes in five colours this year.

Sep 07, 2022 23:19 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: More Features On AirPods Pro 2

Apple has upgraded the active noise cancellation, made it better immune to outside noise, and also give you better transparency mode. These can last up to 6 hours and with the charging case the backup goes up to 30 hours. You can use Qi wireless charger to charge the AirPods Pro 2. It still charges via the lightning connect. AirPods Pro 2nd gen priced $249 and available later this month.

Sep 07, 2022 23:15 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Brings New AirPods Pro 2

Tim Cook says AirPods and the AirPods Pro have become the most popular earbuds in the market. Now, he is introducing the next-gen AirPods Pro with support for low-distortion driver, and equipped with compatibility for spatial audio. Apple is offering the new H2 chip for better audio performance.

Sep 07, 2022 23:15 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Brings New AirPods Pro 2

Sep 07, 2022 23:09 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Ultra Priced at $ 799

So, with all these features and watchOS support, extreme rugged nature, Apple Watch Ultra gets a hefty price tag of $799 (Rs 64,000 approx) which was expected. It will be available from September 23.

Sep 07, 2022 23:05 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Date Announced Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch

Sep 07, 2022 23:04 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Ultra Packed To The Brim

Apple is throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the Watch Ultra, it can handle extreme temperatures, a new compass app to make it work better, and give you better readings using the built-in GPS tracking. It can withstand water depth, and even show how deep the scuba divers are going. It even has the required standard to make it extremely water-proof.

Sep 07, 2022 22:59 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Ultra Unveiled

The Ultra (that’s right) version of Apple Watch Series is rugged and the case is made of titanium. It has an action button in orange colour, which should be customisable. Apple says the Ultra gets up to 60 hours of extended battery life. It even has a way finder, with a compass and a dial. And you also have a night mode for this variant.

Sep 07, 2022 22:55 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch SE Gets New Colours And More

Apple is bringing most of the features that you have on the Watch Series 8 with the SE, including the crash detection. SE gets new colours, and strap options as well. Prices start from S249.

Sep 07, 2022 22:52 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Series 8 Prices Announced

This is what you have to pay for the Apple Watch Series 8 this year

Sep 07, 2022 22:51 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Watch Series 8 Gets Low-Battery Mode

The new Watch Series 8 is also coming with the low-power mode that should help you use the Apple Watch a bit longer.

Sep 07, 2022 22:47 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Crash Detection Comes to Apple Watch Series 8

Apple is adding a useful feature on the new Watch Series 8, helping people in difficult situations like car accident, and alert authorities about the emergency. Apple has focused on front impact, and other main sources of car accidents. They are using ML built into an algorithm to make the detection work effectively.

Sep 07, 2022 22:42 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: New Temperature Sensor On Watch Series 8

Apple is adding a new temperature sensor on its new Apple Watch this year, with focus on more features such as ovulation tracking for women, and do more with the Health app

Sep 07, 2022 22:40 IST

First Up, Apple Watch Series 8

Apple is bringing an exciting series of the Apple Watch this year. Apple Watch Series 8 gets a big, always-on display, swim-proof, and runs on the watchOS platform.

Sep 07, 2022 22:33 IST

Tim Cook On Stage

Apple CEO is here to introduce us to the new products. He starts his keynote by talking about the company’s fortunes, plans and products in place. He confirms Apple is going to launch the new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch today. Let’s get the show started!

Sep 07, 2022 22:19 IST

Almost Time!

The stage is set for Apple to showcase its new products, and the live event starts at 10:30 PM IST and you can head over to Apple's YouTube page to see the live stream, or you can stay tuned with us for all the live updates.
Sep 07, 2022 22:01 IST

Countdown To The Apple Far Out Event

And just like that, we are less than 30 minutes away from the big Apple event. Which product are you most excited about this year?
Sep 07, 2022 21:33 IST

Less Than One Hour To The Keynote

In less than 60 minutes from now, Apple CEO, Tim Cook and Co. will be giving us a closer look at the new iPhones and more stuff. Excited yet?
Sep 07, 2022 21:14 IST

New iOS and macOS Versions Detailed

Apple will use the event to talk more about its software products like the iOS 16 and the macOS versions coming to the eligible iPhones and Macs this year. The WWDC 2022 gave us a teaser into their features, but now we will know the release date and more about them.
Sep 07, 2022 20:38 IST

Apple Hardware On Subscription?

While the iPhones will be grab all the headlines, Apple is also expected to bring some intriguing set of subscription plans on its hardware. Does that mean you can pay a certain amount to use the iPhone, or even an Apple Watch? Could this be a game-changing move by Apple? We can't wait to hear more on this from the company, in less than two hours from now.
Sep 07, 2022 20:23 IST

Should You Buy iPhone 13 Right Now?

With the iPhone 14 launching this week, it is likely that many people would be eyeing the older versions on bargain deals. But should you invest in the iPhone 12 or even iPhone 13? Most features are still quite useful, while the A15 Bionic on the iPhone 13 is still the best hardware in the market, and you are assured to get iOS updates for many years. So, yeah. Why not, especially if you get a good deal.
Sep 07, 2022 20:15 IST

Best iPhone Features For The Pro's Again

Apple has started making differences between the vanilla and the Pro iPhone versions. Last year we saw the ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. This year, the Pros could see big upgrades in the camera department, and also the new pill-hole design exclusive to the Pro versions as well. Would you pick the iPhone Pro 14 with these new features?
Sep 07, 2022 19:56 IST

Apple's 'One More Thing' For This Year

Some reports have suggested that the 'one more thing' from Apple at today's event will be the Apple Watch Pro, but rumours also hint that the company could showcase the all-new 10th iPad at the event. So, which one is it going to be? We'll find out soon.
Sep 07, 2022 19:48 IST

AirPods Pro 2 Lined Up For Fan Boys

Apple could showcase the second-gen AirPods Pro earbuds called the AirPods Pro 2 which could use an upgraded chip for improved audio quality and also give you better active noise cancellation support. These changes could push the price range, but still, we are eager to see if Apple can give us something exciting with the new earbuds.
Sep 07, 2022 19:37 IST

No Major Changes With Apple Watch Series 8

With all the attention likely on the Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to use the same design and chassis and the features are also likely to be similar to its predecessor, unless Apple had a few surprises in store for all us. We'll know about that in less than 3 hours from now.
Sep 07, 2022 19:15 IST

Apple To Bring Its New 'Pro' Watch Series?

Multiple reports have talked about Apple bringing an Apple Watch Pro version this year, which is likely to carry a bigger display, and even the build quality is expected to be premium. What that means is Apple can also charge higher for this variant. But the question is, do we really need a Pro Watch?
Sep 07, 2022 18:55 IST

iPhone 14 Launch LIVE UPDATES: Made-In-India Apple iPhone 14 To Ship Soon After China Models

With the Apple iPhone 14, the Cupertino-based giant is looking to close the gap between the India manufacturing and the China manufacturing of the iPhone. Several reports from credible sources have hinted that Apple will start shipping the India-made iPhone 14 models about two months after the China-made iPhones start shipping out. This, according to reports, is Apple's way of avoiding the geopolitical tensions that erupt between China and the US, leaving the company's supply chain hurt in the process.
Sep 07, 2022 18:35 IST

iPhone 14 Launch LIVE: "Looking Forward To Stellar Apple Event," Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Ahead Of Launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook has tweeted ahead of the Apple iPhone 14 launch. The CEO posted a picture of a rainbow as seen from the Apple Park in Cupertino, California. "Looking forward to a stellar Apple event," Cook said in his tweet.
Sep 07, 2022 18:30 IST

What New Can You Expect From iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to come with a higher performance version of last year’s A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 series is also said to come with an improved telephoto lens that will enhance or bring Astrophotography to the iPhone 14 models. Further, the Apple iPhone 14 series has also been rumoured to come with satellite connectivity, and will finally bring always-on display to the iPhone.
Sep 07, 2022 18:29 IST

Apple Watch Series 3 Could Be Nearing Its End: What It Means

The Apple Watch Series 3 models, which are currently being sold out globally on the tech giant's online store, is expected to be discontinued soon. Three out of four Series 3 configurations listed on Apple's website are currently out of stock in the UK and Australia, for example, while one Series 3 model is unavailable in the US store, reports MacRumors.
Sep 07, 2022 18:27 IST

WATCH VIDEO: Brazil Bans Sale Of iPhones Without Chargers; Apple Responds

WATCH VIDEO: Brazil Bans Sale Of iPhones Without Chargers
Sep 07, 2022 18:26 IST

Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event: How To Watch Video And What To Expect

WATCH VIDEO: What To Expect At iPhone 14 Launch Event
Sep 07, 2022 18:19 IST

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Expected Lineup

The Apple iPhone 14 lineup this year will consist of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple will discontinue the "Mini" iPhone this year and instead will bring an iPhone 14 'Max', which will be a big-screen version of the vanilla iPhone 14. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 14 Max could also be called the iPhone 14 Plus.
Sep 07, 2022 18:10 IST

Apple Store Down Few Hours Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch

Apple's official online store is currently down. Just hours ahead of the iPhone 14 launch event, Apple's store is inaccessible by users. "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon," the website says. Now, this could be a routine update ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, since the company will be making changes to the Apple Store to reflect the newly launch products. However, this does not happen ahead of every event, so it is likely that this is an outage.
Sep 07, 2022 22:40 IST

First Up, Apple Watch Series 8

During the event that is taking place at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple is expected to launch the latest iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and more products. We at News18 Tech will bring you all the live updates straight from Cupertino. Stay Tuned.

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is likely to replace the less-popular iPhone Mini version with the rumoured iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. Apple will have the usuals in the flagship category with the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the high-end iPhones could be come with a new design, bidding adieu to the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the display.

Besides the iPhones, you also have the new Apple Watch Series 8 expected to be announced at the event. This version is said to come with several new health features, and few reports have also mentioned that the smartwatch may come with a new design that will give the Apple Watch a completely new look. We don’t expect many changes in terms of the features. The surprise here is expected to be the new Pro variant of the Apple Watch which is expected to get a larger display as per multiple reports in the past few weeks.

And yes, the AirPods Pro could also get its successor in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. It may come with an upgraded chip, that will help towards an improved audio quality. It is not known if the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a new design, or keep the older design that was launched in 2019.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here