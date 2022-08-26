Apple iPhone 14 Launch On September 7 - New Design, iPhone 14 Max, And More In Store: What To Expect

Apple’s iPhone 14 series is coming on September 7, the company confirmed earlier this week. The iPhone 14 series will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, there is a lot of interest in the Apple iPhone 14 series. With just a few days left for the iPhone 14 series launch, let us take a look at what to expect from the Apple iPhone 14 series.

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is set to discontinue the Mini iPhone, and replace it with a large-screen iPhone 14 Max - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four models expected to come this year. This year, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, according to rumours. The Apple iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are said to get a tweaked version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip from last year.

This year’s biggest change, however, is said to be the design on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to ditch the notch that has become a trademark Apple design element, in favour of a hole-punch display. We have seen different renders of this hole-punch design, which could either be pill-shaped, or circular like in most Android devices these days.

Another significant thing to happen this year is that the Apple iPhone 14 series will be manufactured in India, and the India-made iPhone 14 models will be shipped “soon after" the China models. This comes as Apple plans to move production out of China due to uncertain geopolitical situation and strict COVID lockdowns that have hurt production in the recent past. Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 series will go on sale starting September 16, after the September 7 showcase.

