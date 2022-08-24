Apple iPhone 14 Launch Soon: Everything You Can Expect At iPhone Launch Event Next Month

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series next month. Ahead of the launch, there is a lot of excitement around Apple’s next iPhone announcement and there are a bunch of reports out there around what Apple plans to launch during its event next month. A recent report had stated that Apple may launch the Apple iPhone 14 series earlier than expected, during an event on September 7. Given that there are only a few days left for the rumoured launch date, let us take a look at what you can expect during Apple’s next big showcase.

Apple iPhone 14 Series

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is set to launch four models - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, according to rumours. The Apple iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are said to get a tweaked version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip from last year.

This year’s biggest change, however, is said to be the design on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to ditch the notch that has become a trademark Apple design element, in favour of a hole-punch display. We have seen different renders of this hole-punch design, which could either be pill-shaped, or circular like in most Android devices these days.

Another significant thing to happen this year is that the Apple iPhone 14 series will be manufactured in India, and the India-made iPhone 14 models will be shipped “soon after" the China models. This comes as Apple plans to move production out of China due to uncertain geopolitical situation and strict COVID lockdowns that have hurt production in the recent past.

Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro

Apple also launches the Apple Watch alongside iPhones every year. This year, the company will launch the Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come with several new health features, and few reports have also mentioned that the smartwatch may come with a new design that will give the Apple Watch a completely new look. In terms of sensors, the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with the same sensors as the Apple Watch Series 7.

There are also rumours of an Apple Watch Pro, which is said to be a new beefed up variant of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Pro is said to come with a larger display, which is said to be about 7 percent bigger than the current size. The Apple Watch Pro is expected to come in a Titanium design.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro have also been rumoured heavily to come this year. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with several similarities with the first generation, but may come with an upgraded chip, that will help towards an improved audio quality. It is not known if the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a new design, or keep the older design that was launched in 2019.

10th Gen iPad

The entry-level Apple iPad is also set to see a refresh during the Apple iPhone 14 launch event. The iPad 10th generation may come with a larger display than the current 10.2-inch size. The new iPad is rumoured to come with a similar design to the iPad Air and iPad Pro with thin bezels, and touch ID integrated into the power button. It may come with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 series. The 10th-generation Apple iPad might also be launched in a separate event in October, where Apple is rumoured to launch new Mac computers and iPad Pro models.

