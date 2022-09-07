Apple iPhone 14 Launch Today: Here's How To Watch Apple 'Far Out' Event Live And What To Expect

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series today. Alongside the iPhone 14 series, the Cupertino-based giant is also set to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 during tonight’s ‘Far Out’ event that will be livestreamed from the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: How To Watch Livestream

The Apple iPhone 14 launch event will begin at 10AM PT (10:30PM IST) with Apple CEO Tim Cook taking centerstage. The ‘Far Out’ event will be livestreamed across Apple’s social media and YouTube channels, along with Apple’s official website. Alternatively, users can watch the event live from the video embedded below this paragraph.

iPhone 14 Launch: What To Expect

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple will discontinue the iPhone Mini and the iPhone 14 series will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The biggest change that is being reported this year will be with the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the high-end iPhones are said to come with a new design, that will ditch the long-standing notch, in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on top.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to come with a higher performance version of last year’s A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series.

Apple Watch Series 8 Launch: What To Expect

Apple also launches the Apple Watch alongside iPhones every year. This year, the company will launch the Apple Watch Series 8, along with two more Apple Watch models, according to rumours. The Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come with several new health features, and few reports have also mentioned that the smartwatch may come with a new design that will give the Apple Watch a completely new look. In terms of sensors, the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with the same sensors as the Apple Watch Series 7. There are also rumours of an Apple Watch Pro, which is said to be a new beefed up variant of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Pro is said to come with a larger display, which is said to be about 7 percent bigger than the current size. The Apple Watch Pro is expected to come in a Titanium design. Apple is also expected to bring a new Apple Watch SE model alongside the Series 8 this year.

AirPods Pro 2: What To Expect

Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro have also been rumoured heavily to come this year. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with several similarities with the first generation, but may come with an upgraded chip, that will help towards an improved audio quality. It is not known if the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a new design, or keep the older design that was launched in 2019.

10th Gen Apple iPad: What To Expect

The entry-level Apple iPad is also set to see a refresh during the Apple iPhone 14 launch event. The iPad 10th generation may come with a larger display than the current 10.2-inch size. The new iPad is rumoured to come with a similar design to the iPad Air and iPad Pro with thin bezels, and touch ID integrated into the power button. It may come with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 series.

