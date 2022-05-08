Apple iPhone 14 Max Likely To Come With 90Hz Display And 6GB RAM: Report

Apple iPhone 14 series is getting a Max variant as per multiple reports, and a new leak has shed further details about the rumoured device. As per a new tipster leak, iPhone 14 Max will come with a 90Hz OLED display and also features 6GB RAM along with the built-in chipset.

These improvements are likely to appeal to the buyers, who will have to shell out around $300 (Rs 21,000 approx) more from their pockets. iPhone 14 series will have four models like the previous two iterations from the company. But Apple is expected to ditch the Mini model, and replace it with a Max this year for buyers. Because of this, the vanilla iPhone 14 becomes the base variant in the market.

The leak also hints that iPhone 14 Max will be powered by A15 Bionic chipset, same hardware as the iPhone 13 lineup. But the 6GB RAM upgrade along with a 90Hz refresh rate display could make it appealing to the buyers.

The tipster even points out that the iPhone 14 Max will have dual 12-megapixel shooters, which is hardly surprising. Apple could have the 128GB and 256GB storage models of the iPhone 14 Max, while going as high as 2TB for the iPhone 14 Pro lineup this year.

There has already been a lot of chatter around the iPhone 14 series, even though we still have a lot of time before Apple unveils the products. Before that, it has a smaller matter of the Apple WWDC 2022 to cover, which takes place next month and will be a virtual affair once again.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to see a big bump in multiple aspects, including a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. These iPhones could have a new pill hole design instead of the notch, allowing Apple to differentiate between the non-Pro and the Pro iPhones this year.

We’ll get a better idea about the upcoming iPhones in the coming week, when the company talks about the next iOS version for its smartphone.

