Apple iPhone 14 May Get These Powerful Camera Features: All Details

Apple’s next iPhone series will reportedly come with serious camera upgrades. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the iPhone 14 Pro models may get a 48-megapixel camera that would allow 8K video recording, up from 4K recording in the current models. The 8K video recording would help users view content on Apple’s rumoured AR/VR headset - expected launch in 2022. Earlier, the same analyst claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro models might also deliver 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel output through pixel binning technology. The technology essentially combines four small pixels into a 2×2 grid for better colour output. The feature is already available on flagship Android phones like Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. You can read more about it here.

The publication notes that Kuo added that the iPhone 15 series would finally add a periscope lens. It is not clear whether all phones in the series will get the camera feature, but at least one iPhone 15 model is said to add it. Periscope lens has become quite common among premium Android phones to offer increased optical zoom while maintaining a compact design appropriate for smartphones. The report explains, “[Periscope] lens would have folded camera optics, where light absorbed by the image sensor is bent or ‘folded.'"

Advertisement

Apple iPhones have been long credited with offering one of the best phone photography experiences. For instance, the latest iPhone 13 Pro models added a ‘cinematic mode,’ which aims to recreate the “rack focus" technique. It essentially allows users to change focus from one subject to another seamlessly. In another Apple-related news, the company is reportedly planning to start production of the Apple iPhone 13 in India. It expects to start the commercial production of the regular iPhone 13 model in the country for both the domestic market and exports by February 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.