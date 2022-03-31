Apple iPhone 14 On Track To Launch In September As It's Out Of Development Stage

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to lauch later this year. The 2022 iPhone series is rumoured to come with several improvements over its predecessor with rumours suggesting a new design on the Pro models, an improved camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and a chunkier camera module to fit the new internals. Now, a report has said that the iPhone 14 series may have passed the development stage. According to 9to5Mac, an analyst has revealed that the iPhone 14 series is now at the “Engineering Validation Tests (EVT)" stage.

An EVT is a test that is conducted when the final device is out of development stage. It is generally performed on first prototypes of products. The purpose of this test is to see that the prototype works fine and if the company can go ahead with the production. The analyst named Jeff Pu from Haiton International Securities also hinted that the lockdown in Shenzhen had no impact on the iPhone 14 series development.

The analyst also shared details about the iPhone 15 which is expected to be launched in 2023. He said that Apple may add a Periscope camera in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with 5X optical zoom.

Apple’s iPhone 14 series has been rumoured on multiple occasions. Apple is expected to launch four iPhones this year as well. Rumours, however, suggest that the Cupertino-based giant will not bring an iPhone Mini, but instead a larger vanilla iPhone that may be named the “iPhone 14 Max."

Recently, it was reported that Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the Apple A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series and iPhone SE 3, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a new Apple A16 Bionic chip. It was also rumoured recently that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may be taller in dimensions, which will be due to a new camera module. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have previously been rumoured to come with a pill-shaped hole punch display instead of a notch on multiple occasions.

