Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Come With This Design Change

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a bigger camera bump as compared to their predecessors, a report from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said. This will be due to the upgraded 48-megapixel wide angle shooter on the upcoming iPhone, the analyst said. Kuo’s report comes soon after the iPhone 14 series was reported to come with a taller and thicker design as compared to the iPhone 13 series. Kuo said that the main reason for the chunkier camera module will be the upgraded wide angle shooter on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

“The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro/ Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/ Pro Max’s 12-megapixel camera). The diagonal length of 48-megapixel CIS will increase by 25-35 percent, and the height of 48-megapixel sensor’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10 percent," Kuo said in a tweet. The report earlier had said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be increased to a thickness of 7.85mm as compared to the7.65mm thickness of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The camera bump on next-gen iPhone is said to be 12.02mm thick, as compared to the 11.45mm bump on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will finally be the iPhone models that will ditch the famous notch design in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch front panel. The Apple iPhone 14 series is said to come with a mix of processors with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro coming with Apple A16 Bionic chip and the vanilla iPhone along with the fourth model coming with a version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip that currently powers the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone SE 3.

Apple has not said anything about the device so far, but the company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September last year. Apple is also expected to launch the next iPad Pro models later this year. This year's iPad Pro tablets are rumoured to come with Apple's M2 chip.

