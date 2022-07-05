Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Models: Report

Apple iPhone 14 series, one of the most anticipated launches of 2022, is expected to be launched in September this year, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. According to rumours, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are set to be the first models to do away with the notch in favour of a hole-punch display. Now, a report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than their predecessors.

According to a report from Gadget Tendency, Apple will start selling the iPhone 14 series in September, starting with a batch of 90 million units. Last week, reports suggested that the supply has been reduced by 10 percent. However, another report in Economic Daily quoted Apple suppliers as saying that they have received no information about the cut, and Foxconn will begin mass production by the end of August. The report then cites available data to hint that the iPhone 14 series will be priced higher than its predecessors, at least with the Pro models.

According to data cited in the report, the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,100 for the 128GB variant, which we are guessing will be priced $1,099. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be priced at $1,200 onwards ($1,199 expected) for the base 128GB variant.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September this year. The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with several improvements over its predecessors, especially the Pro models. Apple is also expected to discontinue the iPhone ‘Mini’ with the iPhone 14 series, but will launch four models only with a new “iPhone 14 Max" device.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are rumoured to come with a more powerful version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are speculated to carry a new A16 Bionic chip from Apple. The Cupertino-based giant will also launch the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside the iPhone 14 series.

