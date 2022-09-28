Apple iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Their iPhone Is Restarting While Charging: Full Story

Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched earlier this month during Apple’s Far Out event. With the new iPhone 14 launch, people had earlier complained about a rattling in their camera modules, which Apple fixed recently with an iOS update. Now, iPhone 14 Pro users are reporting another issue with their smartphones. Several users have reported that their iPhone 14 Pro is restarting intermittently while on charging via MagSafe or Lightning.

According to a Reddit post first pointed at by 9to5Mac, several users of the iPhone 14 Pro are experiencing their device randomly restarting while it is on charging. The first post in the Reddit thread was nine days ago. Users have reported their iPhone 14 Pro shutting down while charging. “I just got the iPhone 14 Pro and ever since I noticed that it restarts while charging (magsafe/cable). I cant find anything online and other than that it functions as normal. It does not restart at all while its off the charger. Anyone else having similar issues?" a post had said.

Advertisement

Another user said that his iPhone 14 Pro, running on iOS 16.0.1 was restarting every 15-20 minutes while charging. Other users on iOS 16.0.2 or even iOS 16.1 beta have reported similar issues with the iPhone 14 Pro. A user has also detailed his issue, saying that this only happens when the iPhone 14 is charging from 90% to 95% and the phone is idle. This user, according to the 9to5Mac report, also said that the only thing that has worked is disabling the background app refresh.

Advertisement

Apple has not acknowledged this issue so far, but the company’s Support Page gives a few options that users can try. These include:

Full restore from backup with DFU;

Full restore from backup with Recovery Mode;

Disable optimized charging;

Uninstall Eufy app

Advertisement

It is not known as to what exactly may be causing the issue and how many iPhone 14 Pro users are facing this issue. Given the online reports, the issue seems pretty widespread and only seems to be affecting iPhone 14 Pro models.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here