Apple iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature Now Available In These Countries: How It Works

Apple is bringing its new SOS emergency feature via satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 series this week. The service is available in the US and Canada from Tuesday onwards. Apple will be extending this feature to iPhone 14 users in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK next month.

“With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Apple says that every model from the iPhone 14 lineup - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are compatible to run this software-designed feature. “Emergency SOS via satellite builds on existing features vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My location sharing, offering the ability to connect to a satellite," Apple states in its blog post.

iPhone 14 SOS Satellite Connectivity: How It Works

Any iPhone 14 user stuck in an area without a network or Wi-Fi signal will see an interface pop up on their phone’s screen. It will ask the person to describe the emergency, ranging from stranded, or lost to others. It could be related to steep terrain, cave or water. Apple says you can point the iPhone towards the sky where it will look to connect to a satellite available in the region.

Now, Apple will ask the user to point the iPhone 14 at a satellite to send and receive the message. You can also tell them about who needs the help and also relay messages about any possible injuries. Apple has developed custom components and software that ensure the iPhone can pick up satellite signals without carrying a bulky antenna.

Apple says in clear conditions, the message can be sent and received in around 15 seconds. This feature can be vital for people stuck in a natural calamity, and it links with the Find My app to get the location of the troubled person. “The satellite connection on the iPhone 14 lineup also works with other safety features available on iPhone and Apple Watch, including crash detection and fall detection," the post adds.

Both these features need an iPhone to run the iOS 16.1 version, but currently, you can only use the technology with the latest iPhone 14 series. Apple says the SOS feature is included for free for two years which starts at the time of the activation of your iPhone 14 model.

