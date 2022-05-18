Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped, Unlikely To Be Delayed

Apple is launching the new iPhone 14 series with a slew of other products expected to line up alongside on September 13 as per a new tip. The company was reportedly facing issues with production in China which could have delayed the launch timeline but it seems that issue has been handled, and Apple is ready to bring in the big guns on pretty much its usual launch timeline.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be the first in the last three years to ditch the Mini model, and offer a new Max variant instead. This way, the vanilla iPhone 14 becomes the base model for buyers. The new iPhone 14 series could be powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset, which could be confined to the Pro models this year.

Advertisement

Also Read: You Might Not Get A 5G Smartphone For Under Rs 10,000 In India Anytime Soon

In addition to the iPhones, the Cupertino-based giant could also announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 lineup, which is probably going to have three models in different sizes and features. Three new Apple Watches are expected to be unveiled at the iPhone launch event, where one of the models will cater to those who like to venture outdoors for sporting activities.

Apple is expected to have a refreshed Watch SE model, which sits in the so-called budget category for Apple buyers. Apart from these two popular products, Apple could finally show us the capability of the AirPods Pro 2 which could get improved active noise cancellation, and support lossless audio which you already get via the Apple Music platform.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 Ultra Smartphone Could Have Seven Cameras At The Back

Advertisement

The event will be hosted by CEO, Tim Cook, who could also enlighten the world about Apple’s possible move to USB Type C charging standard in the near future.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Before that, Apple has the WWDC 2022 slated for next month, where we will hear more about the new iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and the name of the new macOS version among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.