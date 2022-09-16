Apple iPhone 14 Series Now Available For Purchase In India: How Much It Costs, Where To Buy, And More

The Apple iPhone 14 series was launched earlier this month during Apple’s Far Out event that was help in the company’s headquarters in Cupertino. About a week after its launch, the Apple iPhone 14 series is available for purchase in India starting today. Let us take a look at how much the iPhone 14 models cost, how you can buy them, and if there are any offers you can avail.

iPhone 14 Series Price In India

The iPhone 14 series starts at a price of Rs 79,900 in India for the iPhone 14’s base 128GB variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB variant of the vanilla iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 89,900 onwards for the 128GB variant, Rs 99,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, starts at a price of Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant in India, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB storage variant. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,39,900 onwards for the base 128GB storage variant, Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB storage variant, Rs 1,69,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs 1,89,900 for the top-spec 1TB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Currently, Apple is saying that it will take up to 4-5 weeks to ship the iPhone 14 Pro, and 5-6 weeks to ship the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 is the quickest to ship, with the Apple website saying that the smartphone will be delivered in the next 7 to 10 days of ordering, and the iPhone 14 Plus will take the longest to ship, as it will reach customers between October 7 to October 10.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

The vanilla Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, same one we saw on the iPhone 13 series last year. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina HDR display. Both displays come with a 2,000,0000:1 contrast ratio and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also feature the durable Ceramic Shield front cover, which Apple says is the most durable material used on any smartphone screen.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been launched with a new version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The new A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 series comes with 5 GPU cores and 6 CPU cores that are capable of handling 15.8 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also come with a 12-megapixel dual camera setup that includes a new 12-megapixel primary shooter featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels. The new main camera comes with a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9 µm pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios. There is also a new 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also support Cinematic mode, and can record 4K videos at 30fps and 24fps.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch) feature a stainless steel and textured matte glass design. Both the models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with Apple’s new A16 Bionic chipset, which is made on a 4nm process. It is a six-core processor which includes 2 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

For the first time ever, the Pro lineup features a new 48MP Main camera with a quad-pixel sensor as the primary shooter. There is another 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, along with a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter.

