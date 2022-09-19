Apple iPhone 15 Series To Have Dynamic Island On All Models: Report

Next year’s iPhone 15 series is likely to feature the Dynamic Island technology as well, but the good news is it could come to all the iPhone 15 series models, including the vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus (or Mini). The update has been shared by Ross Young, who is an analyst of the display industry.

He suggests that Apple would be keen to bring more developers on board for the new notch feature, and offering it on the other two iPhone models could be the best way forward. Dynamic Island is an interesting addition to the iPhones, and bringing to all models means the entire iPhone 15 lineup could get a smaller and dynamic notch next year, if Young’s forecast holds true.

Young also pointed out that Apple could still make some exceptions that will be reserved for the iPhone Pro models, such as the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate display which gets the LTPO 2.0 technology. It is possible that Apple will face manufacturing issues with its vendor while making the display tech for all its models, which might be hard for the supplier to fulfil in a short time.

Having said that, the analyst also hints that Apple could change its stance with the high refresh screen on the regular iPhone models in 2024, when the iPhone 16 series will be launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Apple seems to have decided that the extra money the consumers pay to buy the iPhone Pro models needs extra incentive. This strategy has been evident this year as well with the debut of the Dynamic Island, 48-megapixel primary rear camera and the LTPO 2.0 technology available through the ProMotion display.

iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max prices in India start from Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900 respectively. Both the models are already available in the market, both through online and offline stores.

