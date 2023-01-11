Apple iPhone 16 Pro Likely To Come With Under-Display Face ID: What To Expect Next Year

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring under-display Face ID technology to iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024. According to a report from The Elec, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area.

The TrueDepth camera used for ‌Facial recognition will not be visible when the function is not in use. Only the lens hole for the front camera will be visible, the report said. It clarified that the hole in the display for the front-facing camera will remain on the ‌iPhone‌ 16 Pro, but the overall display area and sense of immersion will be improved.

The report added that the display cutouts will remain the same from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year since the under-display technology is not yet ready. Now, it is expected that iPhone 15‌ lineup will offer the Dynamic Island, expanding the feature from the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max to the two standard models later in 2023.

In related news, a report from Bloomberg has revealed that Apple is planning to use in-house displays for mobile devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch in 2024. The shift to its own displays will allow Apple to rely less on display partners that include Samsung and LG.

Apple’s transition will begin with the premium Watch Ultra at the end of 2024. The smartwatch is set to adopt microLED display technology. After introducing microLED displays in the Apple Watch, the US-based technology giant will expand them to the ‌iPhone‌ and other devices. The displays will likely be manufactured by an outside supplier, but designed by Apple, the report said.

