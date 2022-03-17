Apple iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: New iPhone 12 At Rs 24,900; Best Exchange Price on iPhone 13, iPhone 11

Apple’s iPhone is the most sought-after smartphone in the Indian market and for the Indian buyer. The iPhone is also one of the safest smartphones to give as a gift, since most people like iPhone. This year, if you are planning to buy a new iPhone, we’d suggest Holi is a good time, since there are some very attractive iPhone deals on offer currently. The iPhone 13 can be purchased for as low as Rs 53,300, and the iPhone 12 is being sold at as low as Rs 24,900 in one deal. The iPhone 11 also has several exchange and bank offers that buyers can avail during this Holi season. Let’s take a look:

Apple iPhone 12 exchange offer At Rs 24,900

Aptronix, an Apple authorised reseller in India is selling the iPhone 12 with a flat Rs 9,900 discount along with an exchange offer that can potentially bring the iPhone 12’s value down to Rs 24,900. Firstly, there is a Rs 9,900 flat discount on the iPhone 12, this brings the smartphone’s value down to Rs 56,000 for the 64GB variant. Above this, buyers can avail a Rs 5,000 cashback on using an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card, bringing the price down to Rs 51,000.

Over these, the reseller claims that it is giving a maximum exchange value of Rs 23,100 if users exchange an iPhone 11 for a new iPhone 12. If anyone by any chance is exchanging an iPhone 11 for a new iPhone 12, they can purchase the iPhone 12 for Rs 27,900. Furthermore, Aptronix will also give an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for those who exchange their old smartphone, so you can bring the value even down to Rs 24,900 for a new iPhone 12.

The website also says that iPhone 12 buyers will also get discount e-vouchers worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 12. It is not known as to what exactly these vouchers will be. The offer is valid across all Aptronix stores in Delhi NCR region.

Apple iPhone 13 exchange offer at Rs 53,300

The iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 74,900 on Amazon as against its Rs 79,900 sticker price. Apart from this, buyers can avail of a flat Rs 6,000 discount if they purchase the iPhone 13 using an SBI credit card. Further, buyers can also avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,600 on the iPhone 13 on Amazon. The exchange value will, however, vary depending on the old smartphone’s condition. These offers are valid across all variants of the vanilla iPhone 13 on Amazon - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. Buyers of the iPhone 13 can also avail no-cost EMI on select bank credit cards on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 11 exchange offer At Rs 32,150

The iPhone 11, one of the oldest iPhone on the market right now is selling at Rs 49,900 on Amazon. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on unding SBI credit cards, bringing the value down to Rs 45,900. Further, there is up to a Rs 13,750 exchange offer on the iPhone 11 on Amazon. All these offers, if used together, will bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 32,150. The exchange value of your phone will depend on the condition of the old phone you’re trading in.

