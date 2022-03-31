Apple iPhone Is Not Getting An Under-Display Touch ID Anytime Soon: Kuo

Apple’s iPhone 14 series has been rumoured on multiple occasion. While it was earlier speculated that Apple may finally put Touch ID behind the display on the iPhone 14, that will not be the case this year, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said. It was recently reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with taller displays to accomodate the new design and a report earlier said that Apple may retain the A15 Bionic chip in the vanilla iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be upgraded to Apple A16 Bionic chip.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a Tweet that the latest iPhone devices in 2023 and even 2024 may not get an under-display Touch ID. This is because Face ID with a mask is already a biometric solution for unlocking your iPhone. The iPhone series of 2023 was earlier expected to be the first iPhone series to come with an under-display Touch ID, but it seems that iPhone users will have to wait longer for the feature.

A report had recently suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models may come with a taller display in order to accomodate the new design. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to come with a pill-shaped hole punch cutout instead of the famous notch on current iPhone displays. Separately, a report had suggested recently that the iPhone 14 may come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED display and the iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO display. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Max will come with a 6.68-inch flexible OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.68-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen.

Apple’s iPhone 14 series is said to come with four models like its predecessor. However, this year Apple is rumoured to drop the ‘Mini’ iPhone and is said to bring an iPhone 14 Max that will be a bigger version of the vanilla iPhone 14, like how the iPhone 13 Mini is a smaller version of the vanilla iPhone 13.

