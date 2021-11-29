Apple iPhone May Be 'Dead' and AR Headset May Replace It

Apple AR headset has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, but a new report suggests the company’s next ‘big thing’ will likely replace iPhones in ten years. According to notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), Apple’s goal is to replace the “iPhone with AR in ten years, representing the demand for ABF of AR headsets will exceed at least one billion pieces in ten years." It is still unclear whether the AR headset will debut as an independent device capable of functioning without an iPhone or Apple Mac. Kuo highlights that the growth of the AR headset will depend on how the company positions it in the market.

Apple has been experimenting with augmented reality features for quite some time, and we have seen multiple leaks suggesting various developments. Apple’s first-generation AR headset is said to launch in the fall of next year, and it may feature Wi-Fi 6E for faster and stable internet connectivity. The same analyst had previously mentioned that the mixed reality headset may launch early next year, while the AR smart glasses could debut in 2025.

Advertisement

If the report is accurate, the iPhone will likely see the same fate of an iPod - the company’s highly successful music player in the mid-2000s. Apple replaced the iPod with its then-new-gen smartphone called iPhone in 2007 and has been the company’s most profitable product ever since. However, the smartphone’s demand would also likely fall in the years, until finally being replaced by something new, in this case, AR headset or something else altogether.

Apple is aware of market trends and has been slowly mixing new software services with its best selling hardware. For instance, the company entered the Fitness industry with Apple Watch but introduced more tools with its Fitness Plus subscription (only in select countries, excluding India). Similarly, Apple is also pushing its video streaming service Apple TV Plus with new shows and movies. Although it is far behind services like Netflix and Disney Plus, its in-house shows such as Ted Lasso are highly acclaimed among reviewers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.