Apple iPhone SE 2022 launched in March for various markets, and the device seems to have failed to gather any traction in most regions. According to new a report, carriers have found it hard to find buyers for the iPhone SE 3 model, and the same is the case with Google Pixel 6 smartphone.

The report from Wave7, which is a research firm, says the demand for iPhone SE 2022 is weaker than what it observed during the sale of the iPhone SE variant last year. The majority of carriers agree that iPhone SE 3 is unlikely to pull any punches in markets like the US.

However, the report suggests that Apple never made the iPhone SE model for markets like the US, instead, it has set its eyes on countries like India, where people aspire for iPhones across all ranges.

iPhone SE 2022 struggling in the market hardly comes as a surprise and further strengthens the prospect that Apple is unlikely to continue the Mini series, and offer a new iPhone Max model for consumers with this year’s iPhone 14 series.

But we are not sure what is the reason behind the Pixel 6 not doing well. The smartphone did launch in select markets last year, something that Google has not explained. It is possible that carriers failed to attract buyers to the smartphone because of its high price, which could have made Samsung and Apple the better options for buyers.

Apple iPhone 14 is shaping up to be a quality upgrade. The series is likely to have four models yet again, but the lack of excitement for the smaller screen ‘Mini’ could push Apple to offer the new iPhone Max this year.

The company is also likely to ship the regular iPhone 14 models with last year’s A15 Bionic chipset renamed as A16, while the Pros come powered by the A16 Pro chipset.

