Apple iPhone SE 2022 And iPad Air 2022 Goes On Sale In India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2022 And iPad Air 2022 are now available for sale in India. Both the new Apple products made their debut at the Apple Sprint event a few weeks back. And now, the devices can be bought in India from online as well as offline channels.

The iPhone SE 2022 borrows its design from the previous but uses the latest A15 Bionic chipset to give you top-end performance and support the 5G network. The iPad Air 2022 also looks the same but now you get it with the M1 chipset, which powers the iPad Pro lineup and the MacBooks.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 And iPad Air 2022 Price In India And Offers

Apple iPhone SE 2022 price in India starts from Rs 43,900 which gets you the base model with 64GB storage. You also have the 128GB model and a 256GB variant that cost Rs 48,900 and Rs 58,900 respectively. iPhone SE 2022 sale offers include a Rs 2,000 instant discount if you buy the phone using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank or SBI cards. You also have special no-cost EMI schemes and exchange offers worth checking out.

Apple iPad Air 2022 prices start at Rs 54,900 which buys you the Wi-Fi only 64GB variant. You can get the 256GB model for Rs 68,900. The Wi-Fi and Cellular model in 64GB and 256GB storage option comes for Rs 68,900 and Rs 82,900.

Buyers can avail special cashback discount of Rs 4,000 using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI cards.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 Specifications

iPhone SE 2022 carries a 4.7-inch HD Retina display with a Touch ID at the bottom. The phone comes powered A15 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM and you can get it with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage. iPhone SE 2022 runs iOS 15.4 version out of the box. It gets a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel camera on the front for FaceTime.

Apple iPad Air 2022 Specifications

iPad Air 2022 gets a 10.9-inch LED Liquid Retina display with support for 2340×1640 pixels resolution. You get it powered by the M1 chip now along with the iPadOS software. Apple has added an improved 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the front that supports CenterStage. It has the same 12-megapixel rear camera as the previous version. iPad Air 2022 comes with 64GB and 256GB storage variants that can be paired with Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular model.

iPad Air 2022 gets the USB Type C interface for charging.

