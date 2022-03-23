Apple iPhone SE 2022 Battery Capacity Revealed: Bigger Battery Added In iPhone SE 3 To Improve Battery Life

Apple does not reveal the battery capacity and RAM specifications of any iPhone model. The iPhone SE 3 is the latest iPhone to hit the markets and it is no different when it comes to the company revealing the size of the battery or how much RAM the latest iPhone has. While Apple doesn’t reveal these things, certification listings and teardowns of its products are there to find out exactly what users need to know. A teardown video has now revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022’s battery, and if you are considering getting this, you are in for a happy surprise.

The iPhone SE 3 has a 2,018mAh battery, as shown in a teardown video from a YouTube channel named PBK Reviews. This is larger than the predecessor’s 1,821mAh battery unit, which was deemed too small as compared to the battery on competing smartphones. This year, the iPhone SE gets a 10 percent bigger battery, which will back the company’s claims of an improved battery life.

PBK Reviews rates the iPhone SE 5.5 out of 10 in terms of repairability in its teardown video, as replacement and repair in several parts turned out to be troublesome. The teardown video also shows that the battery connectors of the iPhone SE 2022 are different from the ones on the iPhone SE 2020. This means if anyone tries to replace one’s battery with the other, it won’t be possible.

Apple iPhone SE 3 was launched earlier this month alongside the iPad Air fifth generation and Mac Studio. The iPhone SE 3 was launched with the same design as its predecessor, but with an improved camera and processor. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera. The iPhone SE 3 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 43,900 onwards.

