Apple iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 5th Gen Now On Sale: Best Prices And All Deals For Latest Apple Products

Apple’s latest iPhone, the iPhone SE 2022, is available for sale in India now along with the latest fifth-generation iPad Air that comes with an Apple M1 chipset. The new iPhone SE and iPad Air can be bought in India now and are available for purchase on Apple’s official online store and Amazon India. The Apple iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air were launched alongside Apple’s Mac Studio and a new Studio Display from the Cupertino-based giant. With the iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air fifth generation now available for purchase, we will tell you the best deals and lowest prices available on the latest Apple products in India. Here goes.

Apple iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air (5th Gen) Prices

The iPhone SE 2022 is priced at Rs 43,900 onwards in India for the base 64GB storage variant. The smartphone’s 128GB variant is priced at Rs 48,900, and the top-spec 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 58,900 in India. The iPad Air, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 54,900 onwards for the base 64GB storage Wi-Fi only variant and Rs 68,900 for the 256GB storage Wi-Fi only variant. The 64GB Wi-Fi + cellular iPad Air is priced at Rs 68,900, while the 256GB Wi-Fi + cellular variant is priced at Rs 82,900 in India. The Apple iPad Air (5th generation) and iPhone SE 2022 are both available for purchase on Apple’s official online store, Amazon India, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital currently.

iPhone SE 2022 Deals and Offers

On Apple’s official site, there is no discount on the Apple iPhone SE. However, buyers can trade-in their old phone for a new iPhone SE. Apple is giving between Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,700 off on trading your old smartphone, depending on the smartphone’s condition. Apart from this, there is an Easy EMI option on purchasing from the Apple Store. Buyers can pay for their iPhone SE in monthly payments of Rs 5,167 for 9 months.

Amazon, on the other hand, is offering a flat Rs 2,000 discount on the iPhone SE 2022 on using SBI credit cards. Further, buyers can avail up to Rs 15,300 off on exchange and Amazon is also giving a Rs 200 Amazon Pay reward currently.

On Vijay Sales, buyers can avail up to Rs 3,000 off on Standard Chartered Bank credit card EMIs and Rs 2,000 off on buying the iPhone SE 2022 via a Federal Bank credit card and Rs 1,500 off on a Federal Bank debit card.

Reliance Digital is offering a Rs 2,000 bank discount on ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank credit cards, and SBI credit cards. Further, there are additional cashback offers while purchasing iPhone SE 2022 from Reliance Digital.

iPad Air 5th Gen Deals and Offers

Apple, like the iPhone SE, does not have any bank or cashback offers on the new iPad Air. There is also no trade-in offer on the iPad Air fifth generation like the iPhone SE. However, buyers can purchase the iPad Air by paying in monthly EMIs that start at Rs 6,461 per month.

Amazon, on the other hand, is offering a flat Rs 4,000 discount on using SBI credit cards. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,950 on the fifth generation iPad Air on Amazon, but the value will depend on the device you give in exchange. There are other Amazon Pay and EMI offers that include a Rs 200 reward and no-cost EMI for select banks.

On Vijay Sales, buyers of the fifth generation iPad Air can get Rs 3,000 off on using Standrd Chartered credit cards, Rs 2,000 off on Federal Bank credit cards, and Rs 1,500 on Federal Bank debit cards. There is also a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on OneCard credit cards.

Reliance Digital also has similar deals as the ones on iPhone SE. Here, buyers can avail a 5 percent discount on RuPay cards, 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards, and 10 percent cashback on ZestMoney EMI transactions.

iPhone SE 2022 Specifications

iPhone SE 2022 carries a 4.7-inch HD Retina display with a Touch ID at the bottom. The phone comes powered A15 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM and you can get it with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage. iPhone SE 2022 runs iOS 15.4 version out of the box. It gets a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel camera on the front for FaceTime.

iPad Air Fifth Gen Specifications

iPad Air 2022 gets a 10.9-inch LED Liquid Retina display with support for 2340×1640 pixels resolution. You get it powered by the M1 chip now along with the iPadOS software. Apple has added an improved 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the front that supports CenterStage. It has the same 12-megapixel rear camera as the previous version. iPad Air 2022 comes with 64GB and 256GB storage variants that can be paired with Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular model.

