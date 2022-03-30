Apple iPhone SE 2022 Unboxing: Here’s How The New iPhone SE 3 Priced At Rs 43,900 Looks Like

Apple iPhone SE 2022 is the latest iPhone to arrive in India. The iPhone SE (3rd generation) comes with the same Apple A15 Bionic chipset that also powers the expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series. Not to forget, Apple iPhone SE 2022 supports 5G connectivity as well.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 price in India starts at Rs 43,900 for the base 64GB storage, and the 128GB storage costs Rs 48,900. The top-end 256GB storage option costs Rs 58,900 in India. Buyers can choose between Black, Starlight (white), and Product Red colours.

In terms of design, the new iPhone SE 2022 looks pretty much the same. The iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2021 are exactly the same in terms of design and display. Users will get a 4.7-inch display, touch ID, and wireless charging support. There’s no Face Unlock or Face ID and the iPhone SE 2022 still features Touch ID integrated with the Home button.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 Unboxing Video

Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone 11: Price Compared

In comparison to the prices of iPhone SE 2022, the iPhone 11 on Apple‘s website is priced at Rs 49,900 onwards for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 54,900 in India. But note that there are several offers available on Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms.

The iPhone 12 series, on the other hand, comes in two models - iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 59,900 onwards on the Apple Store for the 64GB variant, Rs 64,900 for the 128GB variant, and Rs 74,900 for the 256GB variant on the Apple Store. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 65,900 onwards for the 64GB variant, Rs 70,900 for the 128GB variant, and Rs 80,900 for the 256GB variant on the Apple Store.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched At Rs 43,900: India Availability, Specs And All Details

The iPhone 13 series also comes in two sizes - iPhone 13 Mini and standard iPhone 13. The smartphone is priced at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB iPhone 13 Mini. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, and the 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900, and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900.

