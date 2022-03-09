Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs OnePlus 9RT: Affordable Early 2022 Flagships Compared

The Apple iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 was launched last night during Apple’s Peek Performance event. The new iPhone SE has been priced in India at Rs 43,900, putting it in competition with some of the flagship Android offerings in the country. Now, with three of the most popular brands in India - Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus having launched their first offerings for India in 2022, let us take a look at how the iPhone SE 2022 compares against the OnePlus 9RT and the Samsung Galaxy S22, the two other popular launches in India in 2022 so far:

iPhone SE 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs OnePlus 9RT: Prices

The iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 is priced at Rs 43,900 in India for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 48,900, while the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 58,900 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 72,999 onwards in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 76,999 for the 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 42,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

iPhone SE 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The iPhone SE 3 has been launched with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 1334×750 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s latest mobile chip, the A15 Bionic that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The A15 Bionic packs a powerful 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The smartphone is also IP67 rated for dust and water protection. The A15 Bionic chip also adds 5G connectivity to the iPhone SE 2022.

The smartphone has a single 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers Smart HDR, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. Up front, the new iPhone SE comes with a 7-megapixel front snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It comes with a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary wide angle camera, a 12-megapixle secondary wide angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper.

The OnePlus 9RT, finally, has a 6.62-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 9RT has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera system on the OnePlus 9RT that includes a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 shooter with optical image stabilisation, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

