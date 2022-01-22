Apple iPhone SE 3 Launch May Be Delayed: Details

Apple’s next affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE+ 5G (rumoured) is set to launch this year. Now, a leak hints that the iPhone SE 3 will go into production in this month itself, with the launch likely in April or early may. The iPhone SE 3 was recently rumoured to be named the iPhone SE+ 5G, is expected to come with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and may come with the same design as the last iPhone SE (2020). The next iPhone SE will be the third generation of the affordable iPhone and will come with 5G technology.

The latest leak comes from display analyst Ross Young, who says that the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE+ 5G’s display panel production will start this month, with the phone production likely beginning from March. This means that a launch is likely scheduled for late April or early May with shipments also beginning around the same time. This launch date is similar to previous launch date hinted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had said that the smartphone will be launched in the first half of 2022.

While some reports have said that the iPhone SE 3 will come with the same design as its predecessor, some reports have claimed an iPhone XR-like design. It was also recently reported that the next iPhone SE will be launched alongside the fifth generation iPad Air. The next generation iPhone SE will come with several improvements over its predecessor.

Young had earlier said that the iPhone SE+ 5G will retain the 4.7-inch LCD display that the iPhone SE (2020) uses. The new model will, however, come with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that will also bring 5G connectivity to the more affordable iPhone. The new model is also expected to come with 3GB of RAM and an improved 12-megapixel camera.

Apart from this, the iPhone SE 3 may launch alongside the iPad Air (5th generation), which will come with similar specifications as the iPad Mini that was launched last year. Apple is also rumoured to be working on an updated model of the regular iPad, which is also rumoured to get 5G support by the end of this year.

