Apple iPhone SE 3 May Get These Colour Options, Storage Options Tipped

Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 3 will likely debut on March 8. Apple has confirmed a launch event on the same day at 11:30 PM IST, but exact product details remain unclear at this point. Now, notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the new iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 will get a similar form factor to the current iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 2 model and would be available in White, Black, and Red colours. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to start Mass production this month, and the estimated shipment is said to reach 25 million to 30 million units this year. Apple is also said to launch the new iPad Air 2022 and MacBook Air 2022 at the launch event.

In a tweet spotted by GSMArena, Kuo notes the iPhone SE 3 would support mmW and Sub-6 GHz 5G bands and be powered by an Apple Bionic A15 chipset. The same chipset powers Apple’s latest iPhone 13 models. Customers can expect to get three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. If you’re unfamiliar, Apple does not allow iPhone users to expand internal storage via microSD card that many Android counterparts allow. We can expect a compact 4.7-inch display and single rear camera since the latest iPhone SE 3 is said to be similar to the existing iPhone SE 2. Other features could include a lightning port for charging, a single selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout, no face ID, a home button, and more wireless charging support.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X5 Quick Look: Power-packed Smartphone with 80W Fast Charging

Recently, a report also tipped the iPhone SE 3’s price at around $200 that is roughly Rs 15,100. Another report had tipped the price at around $300 (roughly Rs 22,500). With an affordable price tag of $200, Apple will likely hope to get more people onboard to experience its ‘ecosystem’. However, the Indian market may not get this price option as iPhones are generally more expensive in the country due to taxes and the company’s high pricing decision. Currently, the iPhone SE 2 costs Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage option. However, several e-commerce sites offer the smartphone for under Rs 30,000. Recently, we published how customers can buy an iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2022 at around Rs 16,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.