Apple iPhone SE 3 Price Tipped Ahead of Expected March 8 Launch: All Details

Apple’s new ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3’s price has been tipped ahead of its expected launch on March 8. According to a digital publication Investor report citing analyst John Donovan, the new iPhone SE 3 is tipped to cost at starting $300 (roughly Rs 22,500). That is significantly more affordable than iPhone 12’s base model that costs Rs $500 (roughly Rs 37,500) in the US. If the rumour is accurate, we expect the $300 price tag will not apply to the Indian market, where iPhone(s) are more expensive due to loads of taxes and the company’s general pricing decisions.

The report citing another analyst Daniel Ives notes that Apple would stick with the $399 starting price “but wouldn’t rule out a lower price". It also highlights iPhone SE 3’s specifications such as Apple’s proprietary A15 Bionic chipset and 5G that several past leaks have also suggested. Apple last refreshed its iPhone SE lineup in 2020 with iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone SE 2. Currently, the smartphone is retailing at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB model, and the 128GB option is available at Rs 44,900. Several e-retailers are offering discounted prices.

iPhone SE 2022 (iPhone SE 3) Expected Specifications

The iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2020 may continue to feature a compact 4.7-inch screen without a notch. It could also mean that the phone would retain a hole-punch cutout, though we might see slimmer bezels. It is also rumoured to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 13 series. Similar to current iPhone models, the packaging may exclude the USB charging brick.

Apple is also expected to launch iPad Air 2021 and Apple MacBook (likely powered by M2) on March 8. iPad Air is said to feature a new design but exact details remain unclear. The new Apple MacBook laptop could also get a notch display that we also saw on Apple MacBook Pro(s) powered by M1 Pro/M1 Max chipsets late last year.

