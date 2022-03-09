Apple iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2: Which One Should You Buy?

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 has been officially launched in India. The new ‘affordable’ Apple smartphone succeeds the old-gen iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2022, but both come with the exact same design. Notably, many features between the two remain similar, though the new-generation model gets Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset that also powers iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series. Additionally, Apple is introducing 5G connectivity on iPhone SE 3. The new ‘affordable’ iPhone will be available to purchase from March 18, and here’s a spec-wise comparison between iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3.

ALSO READ: Apple iPad Air (2022) With M1 Chipset, 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Advertisement

Design and display: iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE 2 both look the same, and there’s no change in the design language. Both smartphones come with a 4.7-inch display with a considerable chin and forehead. The display has 1334×750-pixel resolution, 650 nits of peak brightness and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The front panel also gets the physical home button that integrates the fingerprint scanner.

At the back, it gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera also supports 5X digital zoom and can record 4K videos at up to 60fps. The front panel houses a 7-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It can record Full-HD video at up to 30fps. The new iPhone SE 3 comes in Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colours - same as the old iPhone SE 2.

Advertisement

Processor: The major change in the new iPhone SE 3 includes the addition of the A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series. The old-gen iPhone SE came with the A13 Bionic chipset that powers iPhone 11 series. Apple says the iPhone SE 3 is up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8 and “older models." The new chipset unlocks capabilities such as ‘Live Text’ in the Camera app and on-device dictation. The iPhone SE 3 runs on iOS 15 out-of-the-box. We get the same storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Advertisement

Cameras: As mentioned, the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 come with the same camera hardware. However, the new chipset is said to improve still photography quality. Apple says the editing on the new iPhone SE 3 is smoother. The front camera also supports Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p).

Connectivity and battery: The new iPhone SE 3 supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5 and NFC. The battery capacity remains unclear, though the smartphone is touted to deliver 15 hours of video playback and 50 hours of audio playback. We also get wireless charging support that is also supported on iPhone SE 2. The new iPhone SE supports 20W quick charging.

Advertisement

Watch Video: Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: A Complete Value-for-money Fitness ‘Watch’

Advertisement

Price in India: The iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone SE 3 price in India starts at Rs 43,900 for the base 64GB model, and the 128GB storage option costs Rs 48,900. The top model with 256GB storage costs Rs 58,900. The Apple website has quietly removed the iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 2, but it is still available on Flipkart. It is retailing at Rs 29,999 (64GB), Rs 34,999 (128GB) and Rs 45,099 (256GB).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.