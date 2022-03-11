Apple iPhone Takes 7 Spots In Top-10 Selling Smartphones Of 2021

Apple iPhone is a popular smartphone choice among users across the globe. According to a Counterpoint Research report, out of the 10 most popular smartphones in the world, the iPhone captured seven sports in the 2021 list of top 10 smartphones across the world. According to the report, the top 10 selling smartphones in the world contributed to 19 percent of the market in 2021. Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are the only three brands whose devices have made it to the top 10 smartphones list in 2021. Let us take a look at the top 10 selling smartphones across the world, and other key takeaways from the Counterpoint Research report.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Advertisement

1. The top five-selling smartphones in 2021 were from Apple. These include the iPhone 12, which was the highest-selling model from the Cupertino-based giant. iPhone 12 was followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max, then the iPhone 13, which was launched last year. iPhone 12 Pro was the fourth highest selling phone, followed by iPhone 11 at number 5.

2. The top three models - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 - contributed to 41 percent of Apple’s total sales in 2021.

3. The share of top 10 models increased year-on-year, hinting at a trend of brands focusing on their leading models and making their portfolios leaner in some cases.

4. Xiaomi’s top-selling smartphones, the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A contributed to 22 percent of the brand’s total sales in 2021. India, China, and Asia Pacific were the brand’s top markets.

Advertisement

TOP 10 SMARTPHONES OF 2021

Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Samsung Galaxy A12 Xiaomi Redmi 9A Apple iPhone SE 2020 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Xiaomi Redmi 9

“The share of the top 10 models is increasing YoY, indicating a trend of brands focusing on their leading models and making their portfolios leaner in some cases. With entry-level models facing component shortages in 2021, we also saw faster diffusion of key features in the mid-tier segment," the market research firm said in its report.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.