Apple iPhone Users Can't Go Back To iOS 15.4 After Updating To iOS 15.4.1: Here's Why

Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.4 just about a week after the release of iOS 15.4.1 that came with fixes to bugs that were found in iOS 15.4. What this means is that once a user has upgraded their iPhone to iOS 15.4.1, they can’t go back to iOS 15.4. Apple launched iOS 15.4.1 last week that fixed the battery drain issue that users were experiencing after updating to iOS 15.4. iOS 15.4 was also launched recently with a slew of features like the ability to use Face ID with a mask on, and more.

The iOS 15.4.1 update focused more on bug fixes and improvement and did not bring any new features as such. The changelog of the iOS 15.4.1 update shows that the company has fixed the battery drain issue that users were experiencing after updating to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Further, the company said that it has fixed an issue that made Braille devices unresponsive while navigating or displaying an alert. Apart from this, the ‘Made for iPhone/ iPad’ hearing devices that were losing connection within some third-party apps has also been fixed with the iOS 15.4.1 update.

People do go back to older versions of iOS in order to avoid the bugs that come with newer versions of the software, if applicable. This is also used by people who jailbreak their iPhones. However, if you are experiencing issues with iOS 15.4.1, you will have to stick with them as going back to iOS 15.4 is not possible. Apple is already beta testing the next iOS 15.5 version, which is said to be launched in the next couple of months.

Apple launched iOS 15.4 last month that came as a major update. The iOS 15.4 update for iPhones brought many features including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a face mask. Other changes that iOS 15.4 brought for iPhone users include a new voice for Siri, the ability to detect an unknown AirTag on your person, 37 new emojis, and more features.

