Apple Is Already Planning For M2 Pro Chipset, To Be Made On 3Nm Process

Apple just announced the M2 processor with the new MacBook Air and the Pro this week, and the company is already planning for its successor. According to new reports, Apple will start production of the M2 Pro chipset, which will be manufactured on the 3nm process by TSMC.

The update comes via Jeff Pu, Analyst, Haitong Intl Tech Research, who says the production will start before the end of 2022, which will keep it ready for the new Macs in early 2023. Pu says the new M2 Pro chipset will be built on the 3nm process, which is a big upgrade on the 5nm process used for developing the M2 and the M1 Pro hardware.

Also Read: iQOO 10 Pro Could Be The First Phone To Offer 200W Fast Charging Support

Advertisement

The new M2 Pro chipset is expected to feature four efficiency cores and eight performance cores. The current M-series chipsets only have two efficiency cores.

The M2 chipset is already an upgrade on the first-gen M1 chipset that we got on the MacBook Air 2020 model. It promises 18 per cent faster CPU performance than the M1 and up to 35 per cent boost on the GPU performance. You also have support for 24GB RAM on this M2 machine. Apple has gradually moved all of its Mac products to the M-series silicone in the past few years.

It started with the MacBook Air, then you got the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and even the iMac got upgraded. Now with the second-gen MacBook Air 2022 and the MacBook Pro 13-inch models, the performance levels are most likely to go up.

Also Read: Apple iOS 16 Has Hidden References For Always-On Display, May Be Launched With iPhone 14 Series

The competition is clearly feeling the heat, which is why you have Intel and AMD working religiously on their performance chips that could give Apple M series chips a run for their money.

We are eager to see how the M2-based MacBooks perform and in the coming weeks, Apple will have the products sent over to reviewers across the globe, who will put the machine through gruesome tests to see its worth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.