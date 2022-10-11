Apple Is Finally Going To Bring iPadOS 16.1 Update By End Of October

Apple seems to have finally decided on a date to release the iPadOS 16.1 version for iPad users. The company is likely to offer the new iPadOS version to its users by end of this month. The new update comes via Mark Gurman, who claims the iPadOS 16.1 version is on track to be released around October 24, unless some major bug or issue pops up in the next few days.

He also mentions that Apple could make some hardware announcements during this period, which coincides with the October earnings call for the company. iPadOS 16 version was showcased during the WWDC 2022 earlier this year, wherein the company introduced the new Stage Manager feature.

But the early promise fizzled out when the beta version was riddled with many issues, and the feature wasn’t working as planned. Apple was forced to delay the release of iPadOS 16 to October, and now it is likely that Apple will offer the iPadOS 16.1 version itself.

The new version will be coming to a host of iPads that are available in the market, but Apple is limiting the Stage Manager feature to the M1-powered iPads because the company says the technology needs 8GB RAM to give the best results. Stage Manager allows iPad users to multitask with multiple apps switching between them seamlessly.

As you might be aware, the new iPad Air 2022 version has the required hardware, but the iPad Air 2020 model misses out on Stage Manager because it only has 4GB RAM on board. Apple seems to have fixed the issues with the feature, and we are hopeful that the iPadOS 16.1 version gets its public rollout along with the macOS Ventura version later this month.

As for the new launches, Apple could introduce the new 10th gen iPad with a new design, and maybe M2-powered iPad Pros as well. Having both these devices launched alongside the iPadOS 16.1 version has to be the ideal situation for the company.

