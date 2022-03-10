Apple Is Finally Making This Design Change For iPhones In 2022

Apple is likely to make big design changes in 2022 and these are expected to show up with the new iPhone 14 series later this year. The biggest change will be on the screen, where you might see a different notch design. According to industry reports, iPhone 14 series could feature the new pill-shaped hole design, where you have the camera on one side, and the Face ID sensor on the other.

New developments indicate that Apple is bringing the new tech for its ‘Pro’ models in 2022, which means the regular iPhone 14 and the supposed iPhone 14 Mini still carry the wide notch.

The update comes via Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultant, who also has some good news for those looking to buy the iPhone in 2023.

Apple clearly wants to have a strong differentiation between the vanilla and Pro models. Last year we saw the iPhone 13 Pros get the ProDisplay feature, which is nothing but adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support for the screen. The regular iPhone 13 and 13 Mini only offered 60Hz refresh rate.

Young suggests Apple could resort to the new pill hole design for all its models next year, which means the entire iPhone 15 lineup will carry the new layout on the screen. As for integrating the in-display fingerprint sensor, nobody knows what Apple plans to do with the feature and when it will roll out on iPhones.

Apple iPhone 14 launch is still quite far away, as the company usually brings the new products around the September-October period.

So before that Apple launched the new iPhone SE 5G model this week, focusing on the same dated design with Touch ID but upgrading the hardware to the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip. The 5G iPhone SE takes over the mantle from the previous version which came out in 2020.

The new iPhone SE 2022 is priced at Rs 43,900 for the base variant in India.

