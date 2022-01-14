Apple Is Forcing iPhone Users To Upgrade to Latest iOS 15 Software, Here’s Why

Apple iOS 15 was launched last year as the company’s latest operating system for iPhones. With the last update, Apple announced that it will offer the latest security patches for iOS 14 users who do not wish to upgrade to iOS 15. That is no longer the case. According to a recent report, Apple is backtracking on its word and is not letting users stay on iOS 14 with security updates. The company has now gone back to its older method where users are forced to install the latest iOS version to get security updates.

Apple has not given a reason for backtracking on its decision to let iOS 14 users stay on the older version of the iPhone software. Apple had earlier said that iOS 15 adoption has been slower than usual, which could be a reason the company is forcing iOS 15 updates on iPhones. Earlier, those who did not want to update to iOS 15 had the latest iOS version as an optional update, with the choice of iOS 14 with the latest security patch also available. Now, the iOS 14 updates are gone and iPhones are only showing iOS 15 update to users. For example, Apple released iOS 14.8.1 for devices not running on iOS 15 in October, but now that update is gone. Users can not update to iOS 14.8.1 now and the only option available is iOS 15.2.1. Previously, iOS 15 was shown as an optional update.

While the report does mention it could be a bug, there is little chance that Apple has not released a security update since October 2021.

Apple’s numbers showed that iOS 15 adoption has been slower than expected. This, the report hints could be due to the company letting users stay on iOS 14.

Apple has not said anything about the issue as of now. However, if you are an iPhone user and want to install the latest security update, you will need to update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 15.

