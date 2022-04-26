Apple Is Now Selling Smart Water Bottles For Around Rs 5000 After Cleaning Cloths In Its Stores

Apple had last year launched a polishing cloth that was criticised by many, but also got sold out soon after the launch. Now, the company is selling yet another unusual accessory that no one must have predicted the company to sell. The Cupertino-based giant has started selling two new smart water bottles from a company named HidrateSpark, and it is available at the company’s online and retail stores.

The HidrateSpark water bottles are being sold only in the United States as of now and are priced at $59.95 (roughly Rs 4,600) onwards on the company’s website. The smart water bottles from HidrateSpark allow users to automatically track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health. The two variants - HidrateSpark Pro and HidrateSpark Pro STEEL are priced at $59.95 and $79.95 respectively.

The higher-end model, HIdrateSpark Pro STEEL comes in two colours - silver and black. It is a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with two kinds of lids - to allow users to chug and one with a straw. The bottle also comes with an LED puck at the bottom that also senses the users’ water consumption, and transmits that data via Bluetooth to their phone and on to Apple Health.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Apple Will Soon Have To Offer USB Type C Port For Charging iPhones

The vacuum-insulated bottles can keep liquids cool till up to 24 hours, and the bottle and lid are BPA free and dishwasher-safe. The LED puck, however, can not be washed and is supposed to be cleaned with a damp cloth.

The rather cheaper HidrateSpark Pro is available in green or black colours and is made of shatter proof and odour proof Tritan plastic instead of vacuum-insulated steel. It includes the same LED sensor puck as the higher-end water bottle and similarly comes with two kind of lids.

There are also older HidrateSpark water bottles available on Apple’s store including the HidrateSprak STEEL and the HidrateSpark 3, priced at $70 (roughly Rs 5,400) and $60 (roughly Rs 4,600), respectively.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

The HidrateSpark smart water bottles are not available in India as of now. We checked Apple’s official online store for the HidrateSpark smart water bottles, but were not able to find it on the India official store.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.