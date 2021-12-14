Apple Launches AirTags App For Android, But It Doesn’t Do What You May Think

Cupertino-based giant Apple has launched an Android app for its AirTag item trackers. The app, named Tracker Detect, is available for download on the Google Play Store and is intended to help Android users identify unexpected AirTags and other Find My-equipped sensors near them. According to the app description, it looks for devices that have been separated from their owners. The app will let users play a sound on it so they can locate it, and will give instructions on how to figure out who the AirTag belongs to. It will also show users how to disable the AirTag if needed.

Apple first announced this app back in June this year. The app was then promised to bring Android users the ability to find potentially malicious trackers that are being used without their knowledge. It is important to note that the Tracker Detect app will not enable Android users to actually use AirTags with their Android devices, it will just enable them to manually search for any AirTags near them. It is not like on iOS, where the app does constant scans in the background and alerts users if something is up.

Apple was quoted in a CNet report as saying that the app gives Android users the ability to scan for an AirTag or a supported Find My enabled item tracker that might be traveling with them without their knowledge. “We are raising the bar on privacy for our users and the industry, and hope others will follow," the company was quoted in the report as saying.

We tried downloading the Tracker Detect app in one of our Android devices, but the Google Play Store is not showing the app currently, at least in our region (India).

Apple’s AirTags were launched earlier this year as the company’s item trackers similar to Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag and Tile itme trackers. An AirTag is priced at Rs 3,190 in India for a single tracker. There is also a four-pack, where users get four AirTags for Rs 10,900.

