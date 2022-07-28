Apple Launches iOS 16 Fourth Beta: Everything That Has Been Improved Before Final Rollout

Apple has released the fourth version of iOS 16 developer beta, which brings more iOS 16 features on the iPhone for beta testers. The latest version was seeded for developers with new features involving Apple’s Messages app, Home app, Mail, Screen notifications, CarPlay and more.

iOS 16 is currently in beta testing for developers and memebers of Apple’s beta testing program. The update will be rolled out for all iPhone 8 and newer iPhone users later this year around September. The new update comes with several new iOS 16 features that have become available for testing. Here are the top iOS 16 features that are now available for beta testers:

iOS 16 Feature: iMessages Edit Feature Gets Better

The new iOS 16 update allows users to see the original message and any other previous edits. Users can tap on a small “Edited" label below an edited message to view the original version and other previous edits. Further, a message can now only be edited a total of five times before the “Edit" option disappears.

Live Activities

Apple has released the Live Activities feature in beta, allowing users to begin testing the feature on the Lock Screen on the iOS 16 beta. The Live Activities feature provides real-time information from apps on the lock screen. Sort of like a live widget on the lock screen. Apple has said that this feature will not be available on the first public release of iOS 16.

New Wallpapers in Home App

The fourth beta of iOS 16 also adds new wallpaper categories to choose from in the Home app. These include Wildflowers and Architectural.

Mail App Gets New Time Limit For Unsending Email

In the Mail app on iOS 16, users can unsend email after a few seconds of sending, in case they sent something by mistake. The fourth beta provides users with options of 10, 20, or 30 seconds, while the previous versions only gave users 10 seconds to unsend and email.

New Lock Screen Notification Customisation

The lock screen notificaion settings now includes visual representation of the options for how notifications show up on your lock screen. Users can choose from three kinds of lock screen notifications - count, stack, and list.

New Custimisations For Lock Screen

Apple has improved the interface when customising the Lock Screen, with options for colors, gradients, photos, and more at the bottom on iOS 16 beta 4. Apart from this, the company has also updated the music player on the lock screen with bolder elements.

New Wallpapers For Apple CarPlay

Like the Home app, Apple CarPlay also gets new set of wallpapers with the fourth beta of iOS 16. The new options include colored, blue, and gray.

