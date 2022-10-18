Apple Launches iPad Pro 2022: The Most Powerful iPad With M2 Chip Starting At Rs 81,900

Apple has launched its 2022 series of iPad Pro powered by the new M2 chip. Apple claims that the new iPad Pro models offer “unbelievable performance" and going by the spec-sheet it appears to be a budget laptop alternative, provided you buy the keypad. The new iPad Pro 2022 comes in 11-inch and 12-inch display sizes.

The new iPad Pro features Apple Pencil hover experience, WiFi 6E connectivity, along with better display, cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system. Powered by iPadOS 16, there’s features like Stage Manager, full external display support, desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 price in India and availability

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. The devices will be available in stores starting October 26, 2022.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Accessories with the new iPad Pro include the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) which is available at Rs 11,900. The Magic Keyboard is available in black and white for Rs 29,900 for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 33,900 for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with layouts for over 30 languages.

The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available for Rs 17,900 for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 19,900 for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Smart Folio is available in black, white, and marine blue for Rs 8,500 for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 10,900 for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 features

The iPad Pro 2022 comes with the M2 chip that features an 8-core CPU with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The M2 chip also features 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory for faster multitasking.

There are improved cameras that enable users to capture ProRes video for the first time and transcode ProRes footage faster. The Apple Pencil (2nd gen) is now detected up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it. This also allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision, and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless. For example, with Scribble, text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen, and handwriting converts to text even faster.

The new iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E and downloads are up to 2.4Gb/s. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave4) now support more 5G networks around the world.

In addition to big updates to Messages, new tools in Mail and Safari, the new Weather app, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up, iPadOS 16 also introduces powerful productivity features like Stage Manager.

Stage Manager is an entirely new multitasking experience that automatically organises apps and windows. Later this year, Stage Manager will offer external display support with resolutions of up to 6K. Reference Mode on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display to match the colour requirements in workflows. This is said to help photographers and videographers to edit HDR images and videos with true-to-life details.

