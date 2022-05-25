Apple Launches New Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands, Watch Face To Mark Pride Month 2022

Apple has launched two new Pride Edition wrist bands for the Apple Watch in order to mark the Pride month that usually falls in place in June. The two new bands have been launched in support of the global LGBTQ+ community. Apple has also launched Dynamic Pride watch faces to go with the new pride-coloured bands. Apple is also launching a new Shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop band showcases a color gradient with the word “pride" woven directly into the band. Utilising the adjustable Sport Loop design for Apple Watch straps, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the ban, in order to reveal the word “pride" in a cursive style inspired by the original “hello" greeting — displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984 — giving the word a novel, three-dimensional look and feel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apple Could Launch A New HomePod Speaker In 2023

Apple said it designed a color gradient that incorporates the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various pride flags, including light blue, pink, and white, representing transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, and black and brown, symbolizing Black and Latinx communities. The colors also represent those who are living with or have passed away from HIV/AIDS.

Apart from this, the company has also launched a Pride Threads watch face. The design on the Watch face is inspired by multiple pride flags. It combines the different colors to represent the strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. Mirroring the woven loops of the Sport Loop, each strand of vibrant thread contributes to the overall composition of the watch face. The colorful threads move as the Digital Crown on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the user’s wrist is raised. Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.

ALSO READ: Apple Was One Of The ‘Possible Suitors’ For Electronic Arts In Seeking Merger Deal

Advertisement

Furthermore, a new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop has also been launched that celebrates the full spectrum of the rainbow and features a matching rainbow-colored Nike Bounce face that accompanies the new band. Along with Nike’s Be True collection, the Sport Loop honors individuals who are expanding sport for future generations and inspiring others to feel the joy of being authentically themselves.

Apple has also launched a new Shot on iPhone Pride campaign that will showcase imagery from an illustrious group of intersectional creatives, celebrating present-day queer pioneers in places of historic significance to the LGBTQ+ movement. The photos from the campaign will be posted on Apple’s website and social media channels throughout the Pride month (June 2022).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.