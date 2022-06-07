Apple Launches WatchOS 9, macOS Ventura: New Features Coming to Apple Watch And MacBooks

Apple last night unveiled the latest software for the Apple Watch, WatchOS 9 during the WWDC 2022 keynote. Alongside WatchOS 9, Apple also launched the next generation of macOS, named macOS Ventura, and both have been released for developers who are a part of Apple’s Developer Program. A public beta of watchOS 9 and macOS Ventura will be launched next month, with the wide rollout coming in fall 2022, around the time of the iPhone 14 launch.

WatchOS 9 - All That’s New

With WatchOS 9, Apple has brought several new health and fitness features, new watch faces, and an updated experience. WatchOS 9 brings an AFib History feature that allows users to track and monitor the state of atrial fibrillation over a period of time. This will make users track if their heart shows improper signs over an extended period of time, further helping medical professionals to find the best treatments and suggest lifestyle corrections. AFib History will have to be manually switched on if you have been diagnosed in the first case. Once done, the Apple Watch will show what percentage of time is under AFib conditions and when it is happening during the day.

WatchOS 9 also brings four new Watch faces - Playtime, Astronomy, Lunar, and Metropolitan. Further, the update also brings new features in workout modes, including heart rate zones. With WatchOS 9, users can use the Crown on their Apple Watch to rotate between workout views and look at different metrics of training styles.

There are also new running form metrics like Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation that can be added as metrics on Workout Views.

WatchOS 9 also brings Sleep Stages for enhanced sleep tracking. There are new REM, Core, and Deep sleep stages on the sleep tracking on Apple Watch with WatchOS 9. There is also a new Medications app that will keep a record and schedule of a users’ medications.

Apple Watch users will also get support for six new keyboard languages as well a new Family Setup that lets users control their home devices with the Apple Watch. There is also a new Watch Face editor that allows users to change the appearance of their watch faces.

Apple will make WatchOS 9 available for end users later this year around the fall season.

macOS Ventura - All That’s New

macOS Ventura comes with several new productivity and collaboration features. There is a new Stage Manager that shows all apps running in the background in a single window. It shows all the apps at a glance, right next to the app that is currently being used. Users can activate Stage Manager directly from the Conntrol Center to enhance multitasking.

There is also an overhaul of System Preferences on Mac. With macOS Ventura, System Preferences on Mac look similar to the Settings on iPhone and iPad. Further, the company has also revamped the Spotlight Search, which now gives more detailed results for your search queries.

macOS Ventura also comes with a Continuity Camera feature to allow you to use your iPhone as a webcam. Users can also use their iPhones to get a multi-camera output on FaceTime calls with the new Continuity Camera feature.

There are other enhancements with gaming with MetalFX Upscaling, and there is a new Clock app as well as Memoji customisations. MacOS Ventura also brings the Shared Photo Library feature that comes with iOS 16 to the Mac computers.

