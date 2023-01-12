Apple Likely To Bring Touchscreen MacBook Pro In 2025: All Details Here

The Cupertino-based technology company Apple is reportedly working on bringing touch-screen Mac computers. A report from Bloomberg claims that the new MacBook Pro with an OLED display could be the first touchscreen Mac in 2025. It said that Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project.

It seems like Apple is seriously considering producing touch-screen Macs for the first time. The first MacBook Pro with a touchscreen would retain a traditional laptop design with a trackpad and a keyboard, but the display would gain support for touch input like an iPhone or iPad, the report added.

The report revealed that the first touchscreen Macs are likely to use macOS, as Apple is not actively working to combine iPadOS and macOS. The US-based tech giant has repeatedly dismissed the idea of a touchscreen Mac over the years, so this would be a major reversal in philosophy for the company if it moves forward with these plans.

Another report hinted that Apple is expected to unveil a MacBook model with an OLED display. According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the brand is looking forward to “diverse form factors" and design options for its MacBook lineup that only OLED technology can facilitate.

According to Kuo, the use of OLED displays in laptops offers an advantage over mini-LEDs, in that they allow for thinner and lighter designs—including foldable. And, a resultantly, Apple is expected to ‘ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.

The adoption of OLED panels by Apple is expected to have a significant impact on the market for OLED laptops. The move is expected to drive a surge in OLED laptop shipments in the years to come.

“It’s expected that with Apple’s adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years," Kuo wrote on Twitter.

