Apple Likely To Launch Foldable iPad In 2024 With Carbon Fibre Kickstand

In good news for Apple fans, the US-based tech is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable iPad with a “carbon fibre kickstand" next year.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote: “I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix."

“My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable," he added.

He also predicted that iPad shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent. Moreover, Kuo said that the iPhone maker might not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months because “the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of next year.

Earlier, Kuo said a new processor will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive only a spec bump. The current iPad mini released in September 2021 features an 8.3-inch display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C port, Touch ID power button, and 5G support on cellular models.

In related news, the Cupertino-based tech company is extending its make in India strategy with plans to make AirPods in the country moving at a brisk pace. As per a Bloomberg report, the company is using its supplier Jabil Inc in the country to make components for the premium TWS earbuds from Apple and shipping them to China and Vietnam where the AirPods are made.

This might not sound like a big deal, especially since the main production is still based in China but Apple is slowly moving its production base from China, and views Vietnam and India as the best alternatives in the region. Making components for AirPods could be the first step before the whole product is ready to be manufactured in the country.

