Apple Likely To Launch New 'Yellow' iPhone 14 Soon: All Details Here

Apple iPhone 14 Yellow: Good news for Apple fans, the US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus new Yellow colour.

The brand last offered a Yellow color option for the iPhone 11 in 2019 and the iPhone XR in 2018. It’s unclear if Apple is planning a new color for the iPhone 14 Pro models, but Yellow might be similar to the current Gold option for those devices.

According to a Weibo post shared by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara and MacRumors reported that Apple’s PR team is planning a product briefing next week. The Cupertino-based company announced new Green colours for the iPhone 13 series on March 8 last year, so there is a chance the briefing is related to a new iPhone color being announced.

The US-based tech giant often adds new iPhone colours in the spring to boost sales midway through the product cycle. Last March, Apple introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and a new Alpine Green colour for the iPhone 13 Pro models. In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.

Meanwhile, a report from 9to5Mac reveals that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may feature unified volume buttons, replacing the current separate buttons for volume up and down. The new volume rocker will enable users to adjust the volume based on where they press the button.

Apple plans to incorporate the Dynamic Island feature into all iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Furthermore, rumors have been circulating that the iPhone 15 series may replace the long-standing use of the Lightning port with USB-C as the primary charging port.

Screen sizes of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could stay the same—offering two sizes: a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. As for the camera, rumors suggest that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a 48-megapixel main camera, similar to the one found on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Additionally, all models of the iPhone 15 are expected to feature a USB Type-C port. The standard iPhone 15 models will have lightning port speeds, while the iPhone 15 Pro models may have even faster speeds of Thunderbolt 3.

