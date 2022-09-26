Apple Likely To Skip Launch Event For iPad and MacBook Pro In October

Apple launched the new iPhones this month, but it is not going to be the last from the company this year. Reports have suggested that Apple could bring the new iPad, iPad Pro and even the MacBook Pro M2 chip in October. But it seems the company is unlikely to host another event to launch these products.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has quoted industry analysts suggesting that Apple will launch the iPads and the MacBooks via a press release in October instead of hosting a full-fledged event. Now we are kind of surprised that Apple could take this route to launch a new set of products.

While we get the lack of interest to host an event for the M2-powered MacBook Pros, the new iPad and the iPad Pro could surely use some marketing blitz from the Cupertino-based giant.

Like the iPad Air, the standard iPad now needs a refresh which has been long overdue. Leaks indicate the new iPad could have USB C for charging like the other iPads, and Apple could power the slate with the A14 Bionic chip for better performance and 5G support.

We are hopeful the screen bezels also come down, allowing the company to remove to physical touch ID in favour of the fingerprint sensor going to the side on the power button as we have on the iPad Air.

The iPad Pro series could also be refreshed with the new M2 chip that can have up to 16GB of RAM. The regular iPad is also now the most affordable in the lineup, so it is possible that the upgrades will allow Apple to charge more for its popular tablet. Either way, we’ll keep our eyes open for any possible indication from Apple about an event next month, unless it has other ideas for consumers as the report suggests.

