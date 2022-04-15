Apple M2 Chip Could Power Up To 9 Mac Computers, Report Hints At Upcoming M2-Powered Mac Lineup

Apple’s M-series chips for Mac computers and iPads have been quite successful. Now, the Cupertino-based giant is reportedly working on the next M-series chip, the Apple M2 which is said to be launched later this year. Now, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that the company is working on nine new Mac computers that will feature the M2 chip. This comes after Apple announced that the Apple M1 Ultra that powers the Mac Studio will be the last M1 chip from the company.

Gurman, in his report, says that the next redesigned MacBook Air will be powered by the M2 chip with a 10-core GPU. The report said that the entry-level MacBook Pro will also come with the same specifications as the next MacBook Air. He said that the next-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops will also come with the next-gen Apple M-series processors, along with a Mac Mini and Mac Pro.

The report hinted that the higher-end Mac computers will reportedly have M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The M2 Max may come with 12 CPU cores and up to 38 graphics cores. This is two CPU cores and six GPU cores more than the M1 Max chip. The M2 Pro could also power a Mac Mini model, and Gurman predicts that the Mac Pro will come with the sucessor to the M1 Ultra chipset.

The list, however, does not include any iMac models. There is no mention of a successor to the 24-inch iMac that was launched last year with the M1 chip, or a replacement for the now discontinued 27-inch iMac. Gurman says that he found this information in developer logs, which presumably showed up because Apple was testing its new computers using third-party apps.

While it may seem that there is still time for these to be made official, the Bloomberg report says that Apple may launch "at least two new Macs" around the middle of the year. The company's keynote developer conference, WWDC 2022 is scheduled for June 6, could we see a new Mac or M2 announcement during this year's Worldwide Developer Conference?

