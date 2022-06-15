Apple M2-Powered MacBook Pro Going On Pre-Orders Starting June 17: How To Pre-Order, Prices And More

Apple earlier this month released a new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 that comes with the company’s new M2 chipset. The MacBook Pro was launched alongside the all-new MacBook Air with the Apple M2 chip during the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2022). The new 13-inch MacBook Pro will go on pre-orders starting June 17, Apple has announced.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M2 chip will go on pre-orders starting Friday, June 17. The MacBook Pro will go on pre-orders starting 5:30PM IST on June 17, and will go on sale starting June 24, Apple has said. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,900 onwards in India, and comes with three RAM and four storage options. Buyers of the MacBook Pro can opt for 8GB RAM, 16GB of RAM, and 24GB of RAM, along with the option of picking between 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB of SSD storage options. A maxed-out 13-inch MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage will cost Rs 2,49,900 in India. Users can head to the Apple’s official online store by just heading to the website, selecting the model and configuration, and then making the payment for their new MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Pro comes with an M2 chip and carries the same design as the M1 model. Apple has kept some of the older technologies like the 720p FaceTime camera, the touch-bar, and comes with the same amount of ports as the previous generation, among other similarities.

Currently, there are no expected delays on the supply chain side for the M2 MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air, on the other hand, is still shown as arriving next month.

Apple launched its latest chip, the Apple M2 during the WWDC 2022 keynote earlier this month. The M2 chip is the second-generation of Apple’s in-house Silicon chips, and currently only powers the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air. During the WWDC 2022 keynote, the Cupertino-based giant also unveiled the next version of iOS, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and macOS Ventura.

