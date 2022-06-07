Apple M2 Silicone For Macs Announced: How Is It Better Than The M1 Chipset?

Apple WWDC 2022 did give us some new hardware to talk about. The company announced the new second-gen M2 chipset for its Macs. The new Silicone also made its way to the all-new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch models.

But the fact that Apple introduced the latest generation M-series chipset at the WWDC 2022 keynote is hardly surprising. After all, we did get our first look at the M1 chipset at the WWDC 2020 keynote a few years back.

Apple claims the M2 chipset promises faster performance than its predecessor, and yet delivers better power management, which means longer battery life. The new M2 chipset is based on the second-gen 5nm architecture, and even though it also has eight cores, Apple says you get 18 per cent better performance.

With the GPUs, the M2 chipset also has 10 cores but the company suggests it will offer 25 per cent higher performance than the 8 core GPU on the M1 chipset. All these figures don’t matter much for regular Mac users, and it is fair to say that Apple is just showing off the power capability of its in-house chipset, comparing it with the high-end Intel and AMD hardware in the market.

With the M2 chipset, you can choose a MacBook with up to 24GB RAM, and connecting to a 6K external display will also be possible. The neural engine has also been enhanced, giving you 50 per cent more bandwidth for the memory which now stands at 100GB/s.

Again, it would be hard to say if these claims are legit, but going by the figures delivered by the M1 chipset with the Macs, we expect the company to push the performance level further.

